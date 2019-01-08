Self-Driving Cars Experience Attacks in Arizona

A series of assaults on autonomous vehicles continue to be reported from around the country where they’re being tested, according to a New York Times article.

Recently, a self-driving van operated by Waymo, the driverless-car company spun out of Google, was attacked in October when an assailant slashed one of the vehicle’s tires as it was idling at an intersection.

The slashing was one of nearly two dozen attacks on driverless vehicles over the past two years in Chandler, a city near Phoenix where Waymo started testing its vans in 2017, according to the article.

Waymo vans have been pelted with rocks, and drivers have repeatedly tried to run the vehicles off the road or threatened the emergency backup drivers riding inside, according to police reports. In one instance, a man waved a .22-caliber revolver at a Waymo vehicle and the backup driver at the wheel, according to the article. At least 21 such attacks have been leveled at Waymo vans in Chandler, as first reported by The Arizona Republic.