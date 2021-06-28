Telling both sides of a story is a very important aspect of our job at BodyShop Business. As a business owner, it can be difficult to make a decision without understanding all the aspects of a problem.

The same situation occurs in our personal lives outside of the shop or office. As a father, it is important for me to listen to both sides of the story when a problem occurs at home. I’m sure we’ve all had to ask, “Who ate the last cookie?” when the crumb-covered culprit points a finger at the dog or younger sibling. Though the guilt in my example was obvious, providing an opportunity to hear their side of the story is something that will help build stronger relationships in my family – and can also be applied to how we run our businesses.

In our May issue, Lee Amaradio wrote an excellent article discussing “Survival Strategies for the Independent Shop” and gave real-life examples on how he was able to stay competitive as an independent. In our June issue, you heard from consultant Laura Gay about how to position your shop for sale. Consolidation is a major trend in the collision industry, and Laura broke down the realities that exist, from the ever-changing market to shop value and what consolidators are looking for. In both of these articles, there are a lot of factors to consider before making a major decision. But keeping an open mind and listening to the experts who have firsthand experience will help you be decisive and reach your own goals.

