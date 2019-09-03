SEM Products and Mothers Announce New Distribution Partnership

SEM Products and Mothers, two leaders in the development of innovative automotive repair and refinishing solutions, have joined forces to deliver unparalleled accessibility to best-in-class products and procedures for the collision market.

Effective Aug. 30, 2019, SEM Products became the exclusive distribution partner for Mothers professional products in the U.S. and Canada. This partnership creates a relationship whereby SEM Products will oversee distribution to its expansive network of collision repair and PBE industry customers.

“We have an unrelenting focus on innovating the very best labor-saving products and processes for our collision center customers,” said Andy Lewis, director of marketing at SEM Products. “In some cases, this means aligning with industry leaders, such as Mothers, to provide comprehensive solutions.”

Added Mothers CEO Dennis Holloway, “We build excellent products for both the hardcore auto enthusiast and the professional detailer. We knew partnering with a company like SEM Products would increase our reach into the professional space and help us to broaden our reach in the United States and Canada. This partnership will have a great impact on Mothers’ ability to serve the professional market.”