SEM Products Unveils New Dual-Mix Quick Set 50 – Clear Adhesive  

SEM Products, Inc., announced it has introduced the Dual-Mix Quick Set 50 – Clear, a transparent, two-component, urethane adhesive with a 50-second set time designed for plastic repair and general bonding for virtually any substrate.

Dual-Mix Quick Set 50 – Clear is ideal for technicians seeking increased versatility, speed and convenience when mounting emblems and trim components, or completing tab repairs and other general purpose bonding. It offers transparent color, a 45-second working time and fast cure that is ready to sand in five minutes. In addition to this new color option, all Dual-Mix Quick Set adhesives now offer an expanded range of suitable substrates, including glass, concrete and wood.

“The new Dual-Mix Quick Set 50 – Clear increases the versatility of the already popular Dual-Mix Quick Set 50 – Black,” said Larry Trexler, marketing manager, Technical Services & Training, SEM. “Not only are we expanding the suitable substrates and broadening the range of applications, we are adding convenience to the tab repair process. The transparent color allows technicians to see the original tab for easy and accurate tab shaping and hole placement.”

Dual-Mix Quick Set 50 – Clear is the newest addition to the market’s most comprehensive cartridge line. Dual-Mix has been trusted for over 25 years, with each cartridge covered by the Dual-Mix Forever Warranty and bearing an OEM recommendation.

For more information, visit semproducts.com.