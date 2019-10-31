SEM Releases 2K Urethane Chip Guard

SEM Products has released a 50-state compliant 2K Urethane Chip Guard for replicating OE textured chip guards on lower vehicle panels. The new 2K Urethane Chip Guard is OEM recommended, tintable and delivers extensive texture variation with two-component technology to ensure maximum durability for impact and chemical resistance.

“With increasing pressure on technicians to match OEM texture, SEM has delivered a solution to reduce repair time, increase repair durability and deliver factory matched texture,” said Zach Pellarin, category manager for SEM. “Two-component systems eliminate common one-component problems such as long flash times, pinholes, solvent trap, delamination and solubility. Our shake-and-shoot system provides durability without sacrificing convenience. The product’s job-size packaging offers the optimal amount for one full rocker panel and helps facilitate reimbursement from insurance companies.”

2K Urethane Chip Guard allows technicians to reduce repair times by rapidly duplicating an array of difficult-to-match textures including those found on Impalas, Tundras and 2019 Silverados. For these common, heavy chip guards, SEM developed the 2K Urethane Chip Guard Applicator, a specially designed schutz gun with a custom tip. The applicator connects directly to the shake-and-shoot bottle and produces a smaller, more controlled pattern resulting in less waste.

2K Urethane Chip Guard is a versatile product that can also be applied through any spray gun. To further assist technicians in matching difficult OEM textures, the TDS includes a Texture ID Guide with 16 common textures and detailed instructions to replicate each one.

For more information, call (866) 327-7829 or visit semproducts.com.