SEMA, AAPEX Announce Health and Safety Measures

AAPEX and the SEMA Show, the two events that make up the automotive aftermarket industry’s premier trade gathering during the first week in November, have released information regarding health and safety measures for their respective events in Las Vegas.

SEMA Show (Nov. 2-5, Las Vegas Convention Center) organizers are taking into account that the COVID-19 landscape is changing week to week. The SEMA Show is working with state and local health authorities to announce more in the coming weeks concerning safety measures that will be required in November. While subject to change, as of July 30, 2021, Nevada is requiring masks for all indoor events in Las Vegas.

AAPEX (Nov. 2-4, Venetian Expo & Caesars Forum): The co-owners of AAPEX – the Auto Care Association and the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA) – will require proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID PCR test administered prior to arrival in order to attend the 2021 event. AAPEX co-owners also are evaluating the potential for on-site testing for those unable to be vaccinated or to obtain a negative PCR test prior to the show. These measures will be administered through a third-party verification platform and on-site screening. Additionally, while subject to change, as of July 30, 2021, Nevada is requiring masks for all indoor events in Las Vegas. AAPEX will announce more details in the near future.



AAPEX and SEMA are 100% committed to ensuring a great Automotive Aftermarket Industry Week in Las Vegas. As the COVID-19 landscape continues to evolve, health and safety measures will be updated for the respective shows to provide the best business opportunities for those attending. With the Venetian Clean Commitment and the LVCC’s GBAC Star Facility Accreditation in place, organizers are looking forward to welcoming the industry back to our live events. With combined exhibits of more than 2,000 manufacturers and suppliers slated to participate and very strong buyer registration to date, now is the time to reconnect.