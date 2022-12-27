 SEMA Accepting Nominations for MPMC Robert E. Peterson Media Award
SEMA Accepting Nominations for MPMC Robert E. Peterson Media Award

Know Your Auto Body Shop's Breakeven Point, Part 3

How do you calculate gross profit percentage?

Associations

SEMA Accepting Nominations for MPMC Robert E. Peterson Media Award

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) is accepting nominations for the MPMC Robert E. Peterson Media Award now through Jan. 2, 2023.

Presented by the SEMA Motorsports Parts Manufacturers Council (MPMC), the award honors a member of the print, online or broadcast media who has made a substantial contribution to the industry within the past year and maintains an ongoing record of service and support to the motorsports industry.

“Our industry thrives on innovation and passion for motorsports. Telling the stories behind these events, vehicles, owners and drivers is increasingly important,” said Melissa Scoles, chair of the MPMC. “We’re excited to recognize those integral in this process and encourage our industry members to nominate their favorite storyteller.”

To be considered for the award, the nominee must be an automotive or motorsports journalist with work published in print or online and must actively support the motorsports industry with positive content.

The winner will be announced and recognized during the MPMC reception at the 2023 Media Trade Conference, which takes place Jan. 24-26 at the Embassy Suites in Anaheim, Calif. To submit a nomination, click here.

