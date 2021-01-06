Connect with us

SEMA Accepting Scholarship and Loan Forgiveness Applications

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

SEMA is now accepting applications for the 2021 SEMA Memorial Scholarship and Loan Forgiveness Program at sema.org/scholarships. Scholarships are available to students pursuing a degree or certification that leads to a career in the automotive industry, and loan forgiveness is available to employees of SEMA-member companies.

“It’s no secret that this past year has had its challenges,” said Gary Vigil, senior manager of professional development for SEMA. “Now more than ever, SEMA is available to help support future industry innovators by providing financial assistance to current students and recent graduates who have outstanding student debt. There are thousands of talented, hard-working individuals seeking careers in the automotive aftermarket. The SEMA Scholarship is designed to support this next generation and allow them to focus on their studies and work, rather than be burdened with tuition costs. The Loan Forgiveness program is intended to provide financial assistance to employees of SEMA member companies with outstanding student loans.”

Awards of up to $5,000 are available to qualified individuals. Complete details and the online application are available until March 1, 2021, at sema.org/scholarships.

