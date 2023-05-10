 SEMA Announces 2023 Hall of Fame Inductees - BodyShop Business

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Associations

SEMA Announces 2023 Hall of Fame Inductees

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Three industry leaders are joining the prestigious SEMA Hall of Fame: Steve Ames of Ames Performance Engineering, John Iannotte of Kunzman & Associates and Mitch Williams, who recently left StopTech Performance Brake Systems to join Rigid Industries.

Related Articles

Created in 1969, the SEMA Hall of Fame honors trailblazers who have significantly enhanced and contributed to the automotive industry. Its members are considered heroes, and each individual has a unique story to tell. The industry is invited to join in honoring the new SEMA Hall of Fame members during the 2023 SEMA Leaders & Legends Gala in Anaheim, Calif., on July 21. More details on the inductees will be shared during the gala.

Steve Ames is one of the original founders of SEMA’s Automotive Restoration Market Organization.

Steve Ames

Having developed a fascination for cars at a young age, Steve Ames began drag racing after earning an engineering degree from Columbia University. He started in the parts business by traveling along the East Coast buying new sld stock (NOS) parts. In 1976, he noticed that Pontiac parts were in particularly high demand and began focusing exclusively on such products. As business continued, Ames realized that demand for restoration parts outweighed that of NOS parts and launched Ames Performance Engineering. He expanded with other companies within the restoration industry, providing much-needed products for growing markets, and became an authoritative voice in the classic car industry. Ames is one of the original founders of SEMA’s Automotive Restoration Market Organization (ARMO), was named ARMO’s Person of the Year in 2007 and is a recipient of the ARMO Lifetime Achievement Award. Ames passed away in December 2020.

John Iannotte is among the industry’s most known and respected sales reps.

John Iannotte

John Iannotte is among the industry’s most known and respected sales reps. As a teenager, he was the first-ever service rep for the Mr. Phone/Mr. Gasket organization. He continued his career playing a key role in the founding and growth of Bob Barker Marketing & Sales and for much of the success at the multi award-winning company Kunzman & Associates. An active member and supporter of the SEMA Manufacturers’ Rep Council (MRC), Iannotte advocated for and became one of the first certified professional manufacturers reps (CPMR) and pushed for standards throughout the industry. He served numerous terms on the SEMA Board of Directors, where he fought legislative issues involving manufacturing tax relief, pushed for industry data standards, supported philanthropic activities, and promoted ongoing education and training throughout the industry. Iannotte continues to serve as a sales rep for Kunzman & Associates, as well as volunteer his time and expertise to many industry initiatives.

Mitch Williams founded the SEMA Lighting Task Force at a time when NHTSA was targeting lighting companies.

Mitch Williams

Mitch Williams has nearly 40 years of industry experience, including six terms on the SEMA Board of Directors — one as SEMA chairman of the board. As such, he introduced lean concepts to SEMA and expanded SEMA’s global influence by founding the SEMA International Task Force to connect SEMA members with international business opportunities. He also served on the Joint Operating Committee, providing oversight to the SEMA Show and its partner show, AAPEX. He was a charter member of the SEMA political action committee (PAC) and personally lobbied members of Congress on important industry issues. Williams founded the SEMA Lighting Task Force at a time when NHTSA was targeting lighting companies. In addition to nearly 20 years with Hella, Williams held executive positions with Original One Auto Parts, Restoration Parts Unlimited, APR, Dinan Corp., Xstream Trucking and StopTech, and recently joined Rigid Industries as its president.

Ames, Iannotte and Williams will be formally introduced during the 2023 SEMA Leaders & Legends Gala in Anaheim, Calif., on July 21, at which time newly elected and outgoing SEMA board members will also be honored. All SEMA members and industry professionals are invited to join the celebration by purchasing tickets at sema.org/gala.

You May Also Like

Associations

Two Young Techs Receive Tools, Equipment at NORTHEAST

For the third consecutive year, AASP/NJ supplied two technicians with $2,500 each in tools and equipment to help them build their careers in collision repair. 

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) recognized hard-working, up-and-coming members of the new generation of collision repairers by presenting its Young Technicians of the Year Awards on March 18 during the NORTHEAST 2023 Automotive Services Show.

For the third consecutive year, AASP/NJ utilized a $5,000 grant from Utica National Group Foundation, with the assistance of World Insurance Associates, to supply two technicians — Billy Horan (DJ’s Restoration, Ewing) and Herbert “Pepper” Riveros (Woodbridge Auto Body, Rahway) — with $2,500 each in tools and equipment to help them build their careers in collision repair. 

Read Full Article

More Associations Posts
WIN Announces Full Speaker Slate for 2023 Conference

This year’s conference, under the theme of “Reimagining Tomorrow”, will take place May 1-3, 2023 at the Westin San Antonio Riverwalk in San Antonio, Texas.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
AASP/NJ’s Inaugural NORTHEAST Bodywork Bowl a Success

The fun and friendly competition drew more than 60 technicians to the NORTHEAST show floor at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Texas Senate Committee Kills Anti-Car Safety Bill

The Texas Senate Transportation Committee rejected legislation that would have eliminated Texas’ vehicle safety inspection program.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIECA Announces Webinar on CIECA Standards

The webinar, “Open API Development Best Practices and Lessons Learned”, will feature Darrel Miller, API architect at Microsoft.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Registration Now Open for 2023 SEMA Show

B2B event to feature 2,000-plus automotive aftermarket brands, new products and vehicle technology.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Eight New Bipartisan Co-Sponsors Sign On to Support REPAIR Act

The CAR Coalition, MEMA Aftermarket, Auto Care Association and SEMA are applauding a new group of bipartisan cosponsors of the REPAIR Act (H.R. 906).

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SEMA Show 2023 Registration Opens May 1

The annual trade event taking place Oct. 31-Nov. 3 at the Las Vegas Convention Center is the ultimate business gathering for the automotive specialty equipment industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SEMA Announces Board of Directors Election Candidates

Voting will take place online between May 9 and May 23 and is open to current SEMA-member companies.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers