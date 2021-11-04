SEMA Announces Battle of the Builders Top 12 Finalists

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) announced the Top 12 finalists in the eighth annual SEMA Battle of the Builders competition, the event that determines the builder the aftermarket community considers the best. These builders represent an elite group of individuals who have demonstrated extreme talent, creativity and craftsmanship in modifying cars, trucks and SUVs.

Industry experts narrowed the field to select the Top 12 finalists, who will now judge one another on Friday at the SEMA Show and vote to determine who will be named the Ultimate Builder of the 2021 SEMA Battle of the Builders competition.

The SEMA Battle of the Builders winner will be announced before the start of SEMA Ignited, taking place after the trade-only SEMA Show closes, on Friday, Nov. 5 from 3-10 p.m. in the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) West Hall Parking Lot. Hundreds of vehicles will exit the LVCC after the SEMA Show for the SEMA Cruise and make their way to SEMA Ignited. Formula Drift demonstrations, exhibitors, products and celebrities from the SEMA Show will be on-hand along with food trucks, music and entertainment.

SEMA Ignited is open to the public and allows enthusiasts a chance to see many of the industry’s latest in automotive accessories on many of the 2021 SEMA Show vehicles that were on display during the 2021 SEMA Show.