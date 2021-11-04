Connect with us

SEMA Announces Battle of the Builders Top 12 Finalists

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) announced the Top 12 finalists in the eighth annual SEMA Battle of the Builders competition, the event that determines the builder the aftermarket community considers the best. These builders represent an elite group of individuals who have demonstrated extreme talent, creativity and craftsmanship in modifying cars, trucks and SUVs.

The 2021 Battle of the Builders Top 12 finalists are:

Hot Rod

  • Mike Fillion – 1956 Oldsmobile 98
  • Mark Giambalvo – 1930 Ford Model A 2-Door Sedan
  • Robert Matranga – 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air

Sport Compact/Import

  • Samantha Frazier – 1973 Nissan Datsun 240Z
  • Eddie Pettus – 1961 Austin Healey Sprite
  • Simo Veharanta – 1982 Porsche 911 RSR

Truck & Off Road

  • Jeremy Miranda – 1959 Chevrolet Apache
  • Kamaka Pocock – 1967 Chevrolet C10
  • Bryan Thompson – 1934 Ford Pickup

Young Guns

  • Dayton Jacobson – 2000 Chevrolet S10
  • Chelsie Lesnoski – 1993 Mazda RX-7 FD
  • Cole Marten – 1991 Nissan Skyline R32 GTR

Industry experts narrowed the field to select the Top 12 finalists, who will now judge one another on Friday at the SEMA Show and vote to determine who will be named the Ultimate Builder of the 2021 SEMA Battle of the Builders competition.

The SEMA Battle of the Builders winner will be announced before the start of SEMA Ignited, taking place after the trade-only SEMA Show closes, on Friday, Nov. 5 from 3-10 p.m. in the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) West Hall Parking Lot. Hundreds of vehicles will exit the LVCC after the SEMA Show for the SEMA Cruise and make their way to SEMA Ignited. Formula Drift demonstrations, exhibitors, products and celebrities from the SEMA Show will be on-hand along with food trucks, music and entertainment.

SEMA Ignited is open to the public and allows enthusiasts a chance to see many of the industry’s latest in automotive accessories on many of the 2021 SEMA Show vehicles that were on display during the 2021 SEMA Show.

To secure a ticket or more information about SEMA Ignited, visit semaignited.com. For more information on the competition, visit semabotb.com.

