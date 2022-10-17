 SEMA Announces Best New Vehicles for Aftermarket
SEMA Announces Best New Vehicles for Aftermarket

ALLDATA Adds Nexpart Multi-Seller to Shop Manager

CCC Appoints New Chief Commercial and Customer Success Officer

SCRS, Spanesi Announce Booth Drawing at SEMA Show
News

SEMA Announces Best New Vehicles for Aftermarket

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

As experts and innovators in the automotive specialty equipment industry, SEMA Show exhibitors have voted on the top trend-setting vehicles in the automotive aftermarket. The leading vehicles that represent the best business opportunities for the aftermarket are being considered for a SEMA Award in six categories.

Click Here to Read More
Finalists for SEMA Awards (in alphabetical order) include:

SEMA Car of the Year

Nissan Z

Dodge Challenger

SEMA Mid-Size Truck of the Year

Jeep Gladiator

Toyota Tacoma

SEMA Full-Size Truck of the Year

Ram

Toyota Tundra

SEMA 4×4/SUV of the Year

Jeep Wrangler

Toyota 4Runner

SEMA Sport Compact of the Year

Toyota GR86

Volkswagen Golf GTI

SEMA Electric Vehicle of the Year

Nissan Ariya

Volkswagen ID.4

SEMA Show exhibitors choose to develop products for new vehicles that have wide consumer appeal, and for which they often collaborate with automakers through programs such as SEMA Measuring Sessions and SEMA Tech Transfer. The SEMA Award finalists represent exhibiting automakers that support the aftermarket with accessory-friendly models based on their potential for customization.

The top winning vehicle in each category will be announced during the SEMA Show Vehicle Reveal at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Held the evening before the opening of the SEMA Show, the Vehicle Reveal gives media and exhibitors a chance to get a sneak peek at some of the vehicles that will be on display during the week.

To learn more about the 2022 SEMA Show taking place Nov. 1-4, in Las Vegas, Nev., visit semashow.com.  

