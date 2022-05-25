Employee Management: Recruiting for Your Body Shop: Getting the Talent You Want
Associations
SEMA Announces Board Election Results
The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) has announced the results of their 2022 Board of Directors election, with Rich Butler of R&R Marketing Consultants, Norris Marshall of BluePrint Engines, Kathryn Reinhardt of 4WP/ Pro Comp and Melanie White of Hellwig Products elected to serve on the board. Reinhardt and White are current SEMA board members who were re-elected onto the group, and Butler and Marshall will join as new SEMA board members, replacing outgoing board members Chris Douglas of Edelbrock Group and Les Rudd of Bob Cook Sales.
SEMA board members are industry representatives who volunteer their time to lead and guide the association. They are elected by SEMA-member companies and represent the key membership categories: manufacturers, distributors/retailers, manufacturers’ rep and services.
The SEMA Board of Directors for 2022-2023 will be as follows:
Board Officers
- Chairman: James Lawrence – CEO, Power Automedia
- Chair-elect: Kyle Fickler – director of Sales & New Business Development, Driven Racing Oil
- Immediate past-chair/secretary: Tim Martin – CEO, Aftermarket Advisors
- Treasurer: Les Rudd – president, Bob Cook Sales
Board Members
- Rich Butler – CEO, R&R Marketing Consultants
- Lindsay Hubley – managing partner, Lodestone Events LLC
- Norris Marshall – CEO, BluePrint Engines
- Larry Montante – vice president, Category Management, Keystone Automotive Operations
- Kim Pendergast – CEO, Magnuson Superchargers
- Brian Reese – president and CEO, T Sportline
- Kathryn Reinhardt – director of Retailer Marketing, 4WP/Pro Comp
- Ted Wentz III – CEO, Quadratec, Inc.
- Steve Whipple – director of Private Label Sourcing, Jegs High Performance
- Melanie White – president, Hellwig Products
Outgoing Board Members
- Chris Douglas, Edelbrock Group
- Les Rudd, Bob Cook Sales
The entire 2022-2023 SEMA Board of Directors and outgoing board members will be honored and recognized during the 2022 SEMA Awards Gala July 29 in Anaheim, Calif. All SEMA members and industry professionals are invited to join the celebration by purchasing tickets at sema.org/gala.