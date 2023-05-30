 SEMA Announces Board Election Results

Melanie White and Ted Wentz III elected to lead the association and serve the industry.

SEMA members have elected Melanie White, president of Hellwig Products, and Ted Wentz III, CEO of Quadratec, to lead the association over the next several years as key members of the 2023-2024 SEMA board of directors.

White was voted incoming chair and fills the position held for the past two years by Kyle Fickler (ProCharger), who will begin his term as chairman in July when James Lawrence (Power Automedia) concludes his term in that position. White’s current seat on the board will be filled by Marcus Umlauff (Toyota North America) for the balance of the two-year seat. Current SEMA board member Wentz was reelected to serve another term of three years.

SEMA board members are industry representatives who volunteer their time to lead and guide the association. They are elected by SEMA-member companies and represent the key membership categories: manufacturers, distributors/retailers, manufacturers’ rep and services.

The SEMA board of directors for 2023-2024 will be as follows:

Board Officers
  • Chairman – Kyle Fickler, director of business development, ProCharger
  • Incoming chair – Melanie White, president, Hellwig Products
  • Immediate past-chair/secretary – James Lawrence, senior consultant, Power Automedia
  • Treasurer – TBD
Board Members
  • Rich Butler – CEO, R&R Marketing Consultants
  • Lindsay Hubley – managing partner, Lodestone Events LLC
  • Norris Marshall – CEO, BluePrint Engines
  • Larry Montante – vice president, Category Management & Marketing, Keystone Automotive Operations
  • Kim Pendergast – CEO, Magnuson Superchargers
  • Brian Reese – president and CEO, T-Sportlin
  • Kathryn Reinhardt – senior vice president of Marketing and Events, Hemmings
  • Marcus Umlauff – general manager-Truck, Toyota North America
  • Ted Wentz III – CEO, Quadratec, Inc.
  • Steve Whipple – president, PRW Industries, Inc.
Outgoing Board Members
  • Tim Martin – CEO, Aftermarket Advisors
  • Les Rudd – president/CSO, Bob Cook Sales

The entire 2023-2024 SEMA board of directors and outgoing board members will be honored and recognized during the 2023 SEMA Leaders & Legends Gala (formerly the SEMA Awards Gala) in Anaheim, Calif., on July 21. All SEMA members and industry professionals are invited to join the celebration by purchasing tickets at sema.org/gala

