 SEMA Announces Board of Directors Election Candidates

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Associations

SEMA Announces Board of Directors Election Candidates

Voting will take place online between May 9 and May 23 and is open to current SEMA-member companies.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) announced that the following candidates are vying for a seat on its board of directors:

Related Articles
Chair-Elect (1 open seat)
  • Myles Kovacs, TIS Industries
  • Melanie White, Hellwig Products
Distributor/Retailer (1 open seat)
  • Rob Ward, Legacy EV
  • Ted Wentz, Quadratec, Incumbent

Voting will take place online between May 9 and May 23 and is open to current SEMA-member companies. Votes must be cast by each company’s primary contact. Details on the upcoming election will be sent to the member company’s designated primary contact beginning Friday, April 28. Winners will be announced by June 1.

For more information on SEMA, visit sema.org.

You May Also Like

Associations

SCRS Members Discuss Blend Study Live from SEMA Stage

SCRS announced that collision repairers can watch a discussion of the association’s blend study that was recorded live from the 2022 SEMA Show stage.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced that collision repairers can watch a discussion of the association's blend study that was recorded live from the 2022 SEMA Show stage.

This live discussion focused on reactions to the results of the research conducted by SCRS in concert with AkzoNobel Vehicle Refinishes, Axalta Coating Systems, BASF Automotive Refinish, PPG Industries and Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes to perform a comparative analysis of the time difference between performing a full refinish and a blend for color match. The study was monitored and audited by DEKRA North America, the world’s largest unlisted expert organization in the testing, inspection and certification (TIC) industry. The study results conclude that the existing 50% formula may not be an accurate representation of the comparison between the two tasks. The conclusions of this study, presented for the first time at the SEMA Show, indicate that blending steps, on average, took 31.59% more time to perform than full refinish steps.

Read Full Article

More Associations Posts
CIECA Webinar: Adapting to Speed of Change in Collision

CIECA’s next webinar, “How to Adapt to the Speed of Change in the Collision Industry … Without Getting Crushed,” is scheduled for Thursday, March 30 at 2 p.m. EST.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ABAT to Hold 6th Annual Skeet Shoot

The Auto Body Association of Texas is holding its 6th annual skeet shoot on Thursday, May 11 at Elm Fork Shooting Sports in Dallas.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIECA Announces Classic Collision as New Corporate Member

Based in Atlanta, Ga., Classic Collision was established in 1983 with a single goal: to offer quality service to its customers with integrity and honesty. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
WIN Announces 2023 Most Influential Women Award Recipients

The Women’s Industry Network annually honors women whose career achievements have enhanced the collision repair industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Exhibitors Demonstrate Strong Commitment to 2023 SEMA Show

Automotive specialty equipment manufacturers are geared up to exhibit at the 2023 SEMA Show Oct. 31-Nov. 3 in Las Vegas.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SEMA Congratulates U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin

SEMA congratulates U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) on being named the co-chair of the Congressional Automotive Performance and Motorsports Caucus.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ABAT Educates Legislators on Safe Repairs

Collision repairers from all over the Lone Star State showed up in Austin on Feb. 23 to educate legislators on ABAT’s Safe Repair bill and Fair Appraisal bill. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIECA Opens Registration for CONNEX 2023

CIECA announced that its 15th annual conference, CONNEX 2023, will be held Sept. 12-13, 2023 at the DoubleTree Hotel by Hilton in Bloomington, Ill.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers