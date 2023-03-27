SEMA Announces Board of Directors Election Candidates

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) announced that the following candidates are vying for a seat on its board of directors:

Chair-Elect (1 open seat)

Myles Kovacs, TIS Industries

Melanie White, Hellwig Products

Distributor/Retailer (1 open seat)

Rob Ward, Legacy EV

Ted Wentz, Quadratec, Incumbent

Voting will take place online between May 9 and May 23 and is open to current SEMA-member companies. Votes must be cast by each company’s primary contact. Details on the upcoming election will be sent to the member company’s designated primary contact beginning Friday, April 28. Winners will be announced by June 1.

