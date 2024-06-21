SEMA Announces Board of Directors Selection Results

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) has announced the results of the 2024-2025 SEMA board of directors elections, with Bill Bader of Summit Motorsports Park; Doug Lane of Motor State Distributing; Kelle Oeste of V8TV Speed & Resto Shop; Kim Pendergast of Magnuson Superchargers; and Melissa Scoles of QA1 elected to serve on the board. Pendergast is a current SEMA board member who was reelected to join the group.

SEMA board members are industry representatives who volunteer their time to lead and guide the association. They are elected by SEMA-member companies and represent the key membership categories: manufacturers, distributors/retailers, manufacturers’ rep and services.

The SEMA board of directors for 2024-2025 will be as follows:

Board Officers

Chairman – Kyle Fickler, director of business development, ProCharger

Chair-elect – Melanie White, president, Hellwig Products

Immediate past-chair/secretary – James Lawrence, CEO, Power Automedia

Treasurer – Tim McCarthy, founder and CEO, HushMat and ZyCoat

Board Members

Bill Bader – president and owner, Summit Motorsports Park

Rich Butler – CEO, R&R Marketing Consultants

Doug Lane – president and owner, Motor State Distributing

Norris Marshall – CEO, BluePrint Engines

Kelle Oeste – CEO and owner, V8TV Speed & Resto Shop

Kim Pendergast – CEO, Magnuson Superchargers

Kathryn Reinhardt – senior vice president of marketing & events, Hemmings

Melissa Scoles – president and CEO, QA1

Marcus Umlauff – general manager-Truck, Toyota Motor North America

Ted Wentz – CEO, Quadratec

Outgoing Board Members

Lindsay Hubley – senior vice president, consumer events, Emerald X/Overland Expo

Larry Montante – vice president, category management, Keystone Automotive

Brian Reese – president and CEO, T-Sportline

Steve Whipple – president, PRW Industries

The entire 2024-2025 SEMA board of directors and outgoing board members will be honored and recognized during the 2024 SEMA Leaders & Legends Gala in Anaheim, Calif., on July 19. All SEMA members and industry professionals are invited to join the celebration by purchasing tickets at sema.org/gala.

For more information on SEMA, visit sema.org, semashow.com or performanceracing.com.