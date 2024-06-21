 SEMA Announces Board of Directors Selection Results

SEMA members vote Bill Bader, Doug Lane, Kelle Oeste, Kim Pendergast and Melissa Scoles to lead the association.

Jason Stahl
Published:

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) has announced the results of the 2024-2025 SEMA board of directors elections, with Bill Bader of Summit Motorsports Park; Doug Lane of Motor State Distributing; Kelle Oeste of V8TV Speed & Resto Shop; Kim Pendergast of Magnuson Superchargers; and Melissa Scoles of QA1 elected to serve on the board. Pendergast is a current SEMA board member who was reelected to join the group.

SEMA board members are industry representatives who volunteer their time to lead and guide the association. They are elected by SEMA-member companies and represent the key membership categories: manufacturers, distributors/retailers, manufacturers’ rep and services.

The SEMA board of directors for 2024-2025 will be as follows:

Board Officers
  • Chairman – Kyle Fickler, director of business development, ProCharger
  • Chair-elect – Melanie White, president, Hellwig Products
  • Immediate past-chair/secretary – James Lawrence, CEO, Power Automedia
  • Treasurer – Tim McCarthy, founder and CEO, HushMat and ZyCoat
Board Members
  • Bill Bader – president and owner, Summit Motorsports Park
  • Rich Butler – CEO, R&R Marketing Consultants
  • Doug Lane – president and owner, Motor State Distributing
  • Norris Marshall – CEO, BluePrint Engines
  • Kelle Oeste – CEO and owner, V8TV Speed & Resto Shop
  • Kim Pendergast – CEO, Magnuson Superchargers
  • Kathryn Reinhardt – senior vice president of marketing & events, Hemmings
  • Melissa Scoles – president and CEO, QA1
  • Marcus Umlauff – general manager-Truck, Toyota Motor North America
  • Ted Wentz – CEO, Quadratec
Outgoing Board Members
  • Lindsay Hubley – senior vice president, consumer events, Emerald X/Overland Expo
  • Larry Montante – vice president, category management, Keystone Automotive
  • Brian Reese – president and CEO, T-Sportline
  • Steve Whipple – president, PRW Industries

The entire 2024-2025 SEMA board of directors and outgoing board members will be honored and recognized during the 2024 SEMA Leaders & Legends Gala in Anaheim, Calif., on July 19. All SEMA members and industry professionals are invited to join the celebration by purchasing tickets at sema.org/gala.   

For more information on SEMA, visit sema.orgsemashow.com or performanceracing.com.

