SEMA Announces Board of Election Results

SEMA announced that James Lawrence of Power Automedia has been elected chairman-elect and will help the SEMA Board of Directors lead the association in the next few years.

Lawrence fills the position held for the past two years by Tim Martin of Aftermarket Advisors. Martin will begin his term as chairman in July. Melanie White of Hellwig Products and Kathryn Reinhardt of Pilot Automotive were also voted onto the SEMA Board of Directors, while Chris Douglas of COMP Performance Group and Les Rudd of Bob Cook Sales were re-elected and will serve another term.

SEMA board members are industry representatives who volunteer their time to lead and guide the association. They are elected by all SEMA-member companies and represent the key membership categories: manufacturers, distributors/retailers, manufacturers’ rep and services.

The entire 2019-2020 SEMA Board of Directors will be honored and recognized during the SEMA Installation & Gala in July. At the same time, outgoing SEMA Immediate Past Chair Doug Evans of Crower Cams & Equipment Co., Inc. and Board Member Kyle Fickler of Aeromotive, Inc. will be concluding their volunteer terms and honored for their service and contributions. The event will also feature a special tribute to 2019 SEMA Hall of Fame Inductees Bob Chandler, Bruce Crower and Marla Moore.

