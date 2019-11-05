SEMA Announces New Product Award Winners
The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) has announced its Best New Products Award winners at the 2019 SEMA Show. These awards are given to the most innovative and cutting-edge automotive aftermarket products that will be consumable in 2020.
SEMA’s annual New Product Awards competition recognizes outstanding achievements in the development of products being introduced to the automotive specialty equipment market at the SEMA Show. Products are judged in 16 award categories, and each category has one winner and two runners-up.
Nearly 3,000 products were entered into the 16 different Showcase categories to be considered for a SEMA New Product Award this year. Winners were selected based on a variety of factors that included superiority of innovation, technical achievement, quality and workmanship, and consumer appeal and marketability.
The New Product award winners are:
Collision Repair & Refinish Product
Winner: Society of Collision Repair Specialists’ (SCRS) Guide to Complete Repair Planning – Blueprint Optimization Tool
Runner-up: GUNIWHEEL, GUNIWHEEL
Runner-up: Spray Booth Services, AirFlow = CashFlow Remote Spray Booth Monitoring System
Engineered New Product
Winner: Modern Driveline, 1994-2004 Mustang Hydraulic Clutch Master Cylinder Conversion Kit
Runner-up: AutoMeter, InVision 1973-1987 Chevy C-10 Direct Fit Digital Dash System
Runner-up: GSI Machine & Fabrication, 1988-1998 Complete Air Ride Chassis
Exterior Accessory Product
Winner: CURT Group: CURT, ARIES, LUVERNE, UWS; BetterWeigh Mobile Towing Scale with TowSense™ Technology
Runner-up: Dee Zee, Jeep Wrangler/Gladiator Roof Rack
Runner-up: RSI SmartCap, SmartCap EVO
Interior Accessory Product
Winner: AutoMeter, InVision Digital Dash
Runner-up: Speed Dawg Shift Knobs, Jeep JL Shift Knobs and Adapters Set
Runner-up: Coverking, Topliner by Coverking
Merchandising Display
Winner: Dee Zee, Hex Series Counter Display
Runner-up: Stoner Car Care, Invisible Glass Clean & Repel Washer Fluid Additive
Runner-up: Hypertech, Hypertech PowerSports
Mobile Electronics Product
Winner: VAIS Technology, SEER (Smart Entry Exit Recognition)
Runner-up: AAMP Global, Ford Third Brake Light Camera with Cargo and Side Blind Spot Views
Runner-up: Sony Car Audio, XAV-AX8000
Off-Road/4-Wheel Drive Product
Winner: ICON Vehicle Dynamics, 2020-UP Jeep Gladiator (JT) 2.5″ Suspension System
Runner-up: Dana Incorporated, Ultimate Dana 60 Axles for the Jeep Gladiator JT
Runner-up: HaulGauge/Garage Smart, Garage Smart Lifter and Storage System
Packaging Design
Winner: Anest Iwata USA, Iwata Vault TH2
Runner-up: inurZONE, NEATO®
Runner-up: Drake Automotive Group, Heavy Duty E-Coated Track Bar
Performance-Racing Product
Winner: Turbosmart, Gen-V eWG60 Power-Gate 60 Electronic
Runner-up: Nitrous Express, Boost Cooler Ring
Runner-up: Lingenfelter Performance Engineering, DI High Flow Check Valve
Performance-Street Product
Winner: Aeromotive Inc., Aeromotive Variable Speed 5.0gpm Brushless Fuel Pump
Runner-up: Tire Stickers, Cerebrum Smart Tire Sensor
Runner-up: US Gear, Ford 9″ Stealth Series Ring & Pinion
Powersports Product
Winner: SSV Works, Overhead Weatherproof Audio Solution for Polaris RZR 2 and 4 Seat Vehicles
Runner-up: Hypertech, Hypertech Harness/Seatbelt
Runner-up: TSI Products Inc., Stratos Climate 5″ Multi-Fit Under Dash Heater Kit
Street Rod/Custom Car Product
Winner: Dakota Digital, RTX-32F-X 1932 Ford Retrotech Instruments
Runner-up: Speedway Motors, Deluxe LS Swap Fuel Filter/Regulator
Runner-up: Lokar Inc., LS Classic LS Distributor and Plug Wire Set
Tire and Related Product
Winner: Yokohama Tire, GEOLANDAR X-AT
Runner-up: Yokohama Tire, ADVAN APEX
Runner-up: Yokohama Tire, GEOLANDAR X-CV
Tools & Equipment Product
Winner: TRAC Tire Rotation Assistance Cart, TRAC Tire Rotation Assistance Cart
Runner-up: Badass Workbench, 2BAY Badass Workbench
Runner-up: MAKEiT Inc., MAKEiT 2×4 Large Format 3D Printer
Van/Pickup/Sport-Utility Product
Winner: RSI SmartCap SmartCap, EVO
Runner-up: Bestop Premium Accessories Group, Jeep Gladiator Bedside Storage Lockboxes
Runner-up: BuiltRight Industries, 2020 Jeep Gladiator Bedside Rack Storage System
Wheel and Related Product
Winner: Topline Products, VR16 – Raid
Runner-up: The Wheel Group/ Wheel-1, Cali Offroad Gemini Polished / Milled
Runner-up: The Wheel Group/ Wheel-1, Mayhem Wheels Voyager Dark Bronze