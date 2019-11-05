SEMA Announces New Product Award Winners

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) has announced its Best New Products Award winners at the 2019 SEMA Show. These awards are given to the most innovative and cutting-edge automotive aftermarket products that will be consumable in 2020.

SEMA’s annual New Product Awards competition recognizes outstanding achievements in the development of products being introduced to the automotive specialty equipment market at the SEMA Show. Products are judged in 16 award categories, and each category has one winner and two runners-up.

Nearly 3,000 products were entered into the 16 different Showcase categories to be considered for a SEMA New Product Award this year. Winners were selected based on a variety of factors that included superiority of innovation, technical achievement, quality and workmanship, and consumer appeal and marketability.

The New Product award winners are:

Collision Repair & Refinish Product

Winner: Society of Collision Repair Specialists’ (SCRS) Guide to Complete Repair Planning – Blueprint Optimization Tool

Runner-up: GUNIWHEEL, GUNIWHEEL

Runner-up: Spray Booth Services, AirFlow = CashFlow Remote Spray Booth Monitoring System

Engineered New Product

Winner: Modern Driveline, 1994-2004 Mustang Hydraulic Clutch Master Cylinder Conversion Kit

Runner-up: AutoMeter, InVision 1973-1987 Chevy C-10 Direct Fit Digital Dash System

Runner-up: GSI Machine & Fabrication, 1988-1998 Complete Air Ride Chassis

Exterior Accessory Product

Winner: CURT Group: CURT, ARIES, LUVERNE, UWS; BetterWeigh Mobile Towing Scale with TowSense™ Technology

Runner-up: Dee Zee, Jeep Wrangler/Gladiator Roof Rack

Runner-up: RSI SmartCap, SmartCap EVO

Interior Accessory Product

Winner: AutoMeter, InVision Digital Dash

Runner-up: Speed Dawg Shift Knobs, Jeep JL Shift Knobs and Adapters Set

Runner-up: Coverking, Topliner by Coverking

Merchandising Display

Winner: Dee Zee, Hex Series Counter Display

Runner-up: Stoner Car Care, Invisible Glass Clean & Repel Washer Fluid Additive

Runner-up: Hypertech, Hypertech PowerSports

Mobile Electronics Product

Winner: VAIS Technology, SEER (Smart Entry Exit Recognition)

Runner-up: AAMP Global, Ford Third Brake Light Camera with Cargo and Side Blind Spot Views

Runner-up: Sony Car Audio, XAV-AX8000

Off-Road/4-Wheel Drive Product

Winner: ICON Vehicle Dynamics, 2020-UP Jeep Gladiator (JT) 2.5″ Suspension System

Runner-up: Dana Incorporated, Ultimate Dana 60 Axles for the Jeep Gladiator JT

Runner-up: HaulGauge/Garage Smart, Garage Smart Lifter and Storage System

Packaging Design

Winner: Anest Iwata USA, Iwata Vault TH2

Runner-up: inurZONE, NEATO®

Runner-up: Drake Automotive Group, Heavy Duty E-Coated Track Bar

Performance-Racing Product

Winner: Turbosmart, Gen-V eWG60 Power-Gate 60 Electronic

Runner-up: Nitrous Express, Boost Cooler Ring

Runner-up: Lingenfelter Performance Engineering, DI High Flow Check Valve

Performance-Street Product

Winner: Aeromotive Inc., Aeromotive Variable Speed 5.0gpm Brushless Fuel Pump

Runner-up: Tire Stickers, Cerebrum Smart Tire Sensor

Runner-up: US Gear, Ford 9″ Stealth Series Ring & Pinion

Powersports Product

Winner: SSV Works, Overhead Weatherproof Audio Solution for Polaris RZR 2 and 4 Seat Vehicles

Runner-up: Hypertech, Hypertech Harness/Seatbelt

Runner-up: TSI Products Inc., Stratos Climate 5″ Multi-Fit Under Dash Heater Kit

Street Rod/Custom Car Product

Winner: Dakota Digital, RTX-32F-X 1932 Ford Retrotech Instruments

Runner-up: Speedway Motors, Deluxe LS Swap Fuel Filter/Regulator

Runner-up: Lokar Inc., LS Classic LS Distributor and Plug Wire Set

Tire and Related Product

Winner: Yokohama Tire, GEOLANDAR X-AT

Runner-up: Yokohama Tire, ADVAN APEX

Runner-up: Yokohama Tire, GEOLANDAR X-CV

Tools & Equipment Product

Winner: TRAC Tire Rotation Assistance Cart, TRAC Tire Rotation Assistance Cart

Runner-up: Badass Workbench, 2BAY Badass Workbench

Runner-up: MAKEiT Inc., MAKEiT 2×4 Large Format 3D Printer

Van/Pickup/Sport-Utility Product

Winner: RSI SmartCap SmartCap, EVO

Runner-up: Bestop Premium Accessories Group, Jeep Gladiator Bedside Storage Lockboxes

Runner-up: BuiltRight Industries, 2020 Jeep Gladiator Bedside Rack Storage System

Wheel and Related Product

Winner: Topline Products, VR16 – Raid

Runner-up: The Wheel Group/ Wheel-1, Cali Offroad Gemini Polished / Milled

Runner-up: The Wheel Group/ Wheel-1, Mayhem Wheels Voyager Dark Bronze