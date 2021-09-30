Connect with us

SEMA Show: Projected Health and Safety Requirements

Based on current COVID-19 indicators and trends in Clark County, Nev., attendees at the 2021 SEMA Show can expect that face masks will be required while indoors during the event taking place Nov. 2-5, 2021 in Las Vegas.

SEMA Show organizers will adhere to the safety measures that are required by state and local health authorities. Forecasts indicate that masks will continue to be required indoors when the SEMA Show is held in Las Vegas in early November. Currently there is no requirement to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for trade shows, and there is no indication these measures would be in place in November.

Las Vegas’ COVID-19 health and safety requirements, currently set by the State of Nevada, are dictated by key indicators, including average number of tests per day, case rates and test positivity rates. Numbers and ratings must reach and maintain specific levels for 14 days in order for requirements to change. While key indicators continue to improve in Las Vegas, the current health and safety requirements are not expected to change before the SEMA Show takes place in early November. Therefore, SEMA showgoers should plan on wearing masks while indoors; masks would not be required at the SEMA Show features located in more than one million square feet of outdoor space.

Inside the LVCC, operators have installed hospital-grade air filtration systems and earned the GBAC Star Certified rating for cleaning and sanitization for event facilities. Expansion into the new West Hall provides more show space, so there will be wider aisles and reduced crowding throughout the entire convention center. Hand-sanitizing stations will also be placed throughout the event, and high-traffic areas will be cleaned daily.

SEMA Show organizers are continuing to monitor the COVID-19 landscape and will keep the industry updated of any unexpected changes. Details will be posted on the official SEMA Show website at semashow.com and on official SEMA Show social media accounts.

