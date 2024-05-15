SEMA Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) announced that Ryan Stutzman is joining the organization as chief financial officer, effective May 22. Stutzman will be based at SEMA’s headquarters in Diamond Bar, Calif.

Stutzman replaces George Afremow, current vice president and chief financial officer, who will retire in June after 12 years with the association.

Stutzman is a strategic and results-driven executive with over a decade of experience leading financial teams and enhancing company performance in both public and private sectors. His expertise spans a wide range of financial operations, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic planning and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems integration, which he has managed across various industries.

“In our search for a new CFO, we sought a leader not only with robust financial acumen but one with strong integrity, who is committed to protecting and furthering the cause of the automotive aftermarket industry,” said Mike Spagnola, president and CEO of SEMA. “We are delighted to have found a great fit in Ryan.”

In his new role, Stutzman will be responsible for overseeing day-to-day finance, investment relations and accounting activities for the association, including Performance Racing Industry (PRI). Stutzman will also play a pivotal role in the selection and implementation of company-wide systems, which will enhance SEMA’s business relationship with its members.

Stutzman joins SEMA from Cherokee Chemical Co., Inc., where he significantly enhanced the company’s financial performance and market position. He led the successful reorganization of the finance department and managed over a dozen strategic mergers and acquisitions, driving substantial growth and profitability. His initiatives in optimizing financial frameworks contributed decisively to Cherokee’s industry leadership.

“I’m excited to join the association at such an important time for the automotive aftermarket,” said Stutzman. “SEMA members are on the forefront of change and driving innovation, and I’m looking forward to supporting them as we shape the future of the industry.”

A native of Charlotte, N.C., Stutzman received a bachelor of arts degree from Cedarville University and an MBA from Azusa Pacific University. Outside of work, Stutzman is passionately engaged with the great outdoors, frequently found road cycling, hiking or snowboarding. A dedicated coffee connoisseur, he has spent the past decade mastering the art of roasting and blending his own coffee, a testament to his meticulous attention to detail. Stutzman and his wife, Bethany, have two children.

For more information about SEMA, visit sema.org.