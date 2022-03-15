SEMA Appoints New Vice President of Marketing

Click Here to Read More

RJ de Vera, the new vice president of marketing for SEMA

De Vera comes to SEMA after 12 years at 3M, a Fortune 100 company, including the last seven as global leader of digital marketing and public relations for the Meguiar’s Car Care brand. He will be developing and implementing a modernized multi-channel marketing strategy for SEMA with a digital-first focus to expand brand awareness and build customer affinity for SEMA and its members.

“RJ is an industry icon, having worked in and with the aftermarket specialty business for nearly 30 years,” said Bill Miller, senior vice president of operations for SEMA. “It’s a thrill to have him join the SEMA leadership team. He will surely be an asset to our growth in the coming years, and we look forward to seeing what he will bring to the organization.”