SEMA Award Finalists Announced for 2021

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), a member-organization dedicated to advancing the automotive and automotive aftermarket industries, announced finalists for the 2021 SEMA Award, a recognition presented to new vehicle models that provide the aftermarket with the best platforms for customization. Voted on by SEMA Show exhibitors, winners will be announced at the annual trade-only event Nov. 2-5 in Las Vegas.

This year’s award program includes a new category for mid-size trucks. Other categories include car, full-size truck, 4×4/SUV and sport compact. Exhibitors identified the top three finalists in each category that best showcase their products and accessories.

The top three finalists in each category are:

SEMA Car of the Year

Chevrolet Corvette

Ford Mustang

Nissan GT-R

SEMA Mid-Size Truck of the Year

Ford Ranger

Stellantis Jeep Gladiator

Toyota Tacoma

SEMA Full-Size Truck of the Year

Chevrolet Silverado

Ford F Series

Stellantis Ram

SEMA 4×4/SUV of the Year

Chevrolet Tahoe

Ford Bronco

Stellantis Jeep Wrangler

SEMA Sport Compact of the Year

Honda Civic

Nissan Sentra

Toyota Supra

These vehicles represent today’s most popular models based on their potential for customization. Aftermarket manufacturers are investing in the vehicles for their ability to have upgraded performance, styling, comfort, convenience and safety. The program creates awareness for aftermarket products and highlights the ongoing collaboration between SEMA, automakers and aftermarket manufacturers to bring quality products to market. SEMA also helps aftermarket manufacturers with product development through the SEMA Garage, measuring sessions, 3-D printing, technology transfer and more.