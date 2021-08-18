SEMA Awards Nearly $300,000 in Scholarships

The SEMA Memorial Scholarship Fund issued a total of $296,000 in scholarships and loan forgiveness awards to help 119 individuals who currently work or are planning to pursue careers in the automotive aftermarket industry. The winners include 97 students who received scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $5,000, and 22 employees of SEMA-member companies who received loan forgiveness awards to help pay off student loans.

For the first time in the program’s history, five students have been awarded Top Student Awards valued at $5,000 – the highest award possible. In addition to the financial awards, this year’s scholarship program also includes 10 winners who will be selected to take part in an inaugural SEMA Show student experience. The 10 students will be flown to the SEMA Show in Las Vegas in November, where they will participate in the industry’s leading trade event, make business connections and gain valuable experience.

“We’re excited to honor another fantastic group of students and members to represent the SEMA Memorial Scholarship Program,” said Ian Lehn, committee chair of the SEMA Student Program. “We are particularly thrilled for the student experience and are excited to have top students join us at the SEMA Show for hands-on, real-world experience. They will see the SEMA Show up close, leave with meaningful industry connections and experience the magic that one can only get by being at the SEMA Show.”