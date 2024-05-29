 SEMA Battle of the Builders Kicks Off Second Decade

SEMA Battle of the Builders Kicks Off Second Decade

Registration for the 2024 SEMA Battle of the Builders is now open.

Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

SEMA announced that registration is now open for the 2024 SEMA Battle of the Builders. Now in its 11th year, SEMA Battle of the Builders is the industry’s leading vehicle competition, providing an international platform for SEMA Show builders to showcase their ingenuity. 

“We’re excited to launch the second decade of Battle of the Builders and continue to spotlight the most innovative vehicle builds at the SEMA Show,” said RJ de Vera, vice president of marketing for SEMA. “The vehicles entered into the competition highlight the talent that prevails in our industry. We look forward to seeing builders use the latest parts and showcase their fabrication skills.”  

The 2024 SEMA Battle of the Builders will recognize class champions as the best in four categories:

  • Hot Rod & Hot Rod Truck
  • 4 Wheel Drive & Off-Road
  • Sport Compact, Import Performance, Luxury & Exotic
  • Young Guns

One of these four will be crowned the overall BOTB champion. Industry experts serve as judges and review all qualifying applications, including vehicle descriptions and photos, before walking the SEMA Show floor to review builds in-person and selecting the top 10 finalists in each category. The finalists are then narrowed down to the top 3 in each category, and these 12 finalists become the judges and select the winner of each category and the overall champion. 

“Battle of the Builders has opened the door for builders on an international level, providing a world stage for their custom cars and trucks,” said Cam Miller, judge for Hot Rod & Hot Rod Truck and former Battle of the Builders overall champion. “The uniqueness of the builds and how builders use the industry’s finest parts is always one of the most exciting parts of the contest.” 

A special element of SEMA Battle of the Builders is the Young Guns category, which is open to builders who are 29 years and younger at the time of the SEMA Show. As part of SEMA’s initiative to support the next generation of builders, Young Guns entries can compete in one or more virtual Golden Ticket competitions for the chance to win a prize package that includes transportation of the vehicle to the SEMA Show along with travel and hotel accommodations. 

“Battle of the Builders has helped launch the careers of dozens of builders by bringing both established and up-and-coming modifiers to the forefront of the global automotive stage,” said de Vera. “The vehicles that are entered into the competition are truly iconic builds that take the world of customization to new levels.” 

For more information on the 2024 SEMA Battle of the Builders competition or to register, visit semabotb.com. The deadline to register is Oct.18. 

To register to attend the 2024 SEMA Show, visit semashow.com.  

