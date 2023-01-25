 SEMA Battle of the Builders TV Special Premieres Jan. 28

SEMA Battle of the Builders TV Special Premieres Jan. 28

The new SEMA Battle of Builders TV special will premiere on Jan. 28, 2023 at 9 a.m. EST on the History Channel’s Drive Block and A+E Network’s FYI.

“SEMA: Battle of the Builders, Presented by Mothers High Performance Car Care” began with 240-plus vehicle builders and culminated during the 2022 SEMA Show last November in Las Vegas. In addition to featuring the winner and finalists, the one-hour television special highlights many new, up-and-coming builders and includes all-new stories and footage chronicling their journeys to the SEMA Show.

“This was one of the best and most exciting SEMA Battle of the Builders competition yet,” said RJ de Vera, vice president of marketing and communications for SEMA. “The TV special is a chance for those who did not attend the SEMA Show to see what happened at the show, and for those at the show to relive the excitement and even discover some of what they may have missed.”

Since 2015, the SEMA Battle of the Builders competition has shined a light on vehicle builders who have already proven their talents by showcasing their vehicles at the SEMA Show. With the world’s best vehicle builders competing against one another, the contest is considered by many to be the ultimate battle.

The television program is hosted by Adrienne Janic and Tanner Foust, and features Cam Miller, Ryan Basseri, Jeremiah Prophet and Kyle Kuhnhausen as industry experts selecting the top 12 builders in four categories: Hot Rod/Hot Rod Truck; Sport Compact, Luxury & Exotics; 4-Wheel Drive & Off-Road; and Young Guns, a category for builders age 29 and under. Viewers will see the judges narrow the competitors down to 12, and then the top 12 finalists vie amongst themselves to select the final winner.

For more information about the SEMA Battle of the Builders, visit semashow.com/botb.

