 SEMA Celebrates 30 Years of Advancing Women in Automotive Aftermarket

Associations

The SEMA Businesswomen’s Network is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2023.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
The SEMA Businesswomen’s Network (SBN), a subset network of the Specialty Equipment Market Association that supports and raises awareness of women in the automotive industry, is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2023.

The network, which encourages and supports women pursuing careers in the automotive field, represents over 700 female and male members spanning across various occupations and markets in the aftermarket industry.

Since 1993, the SBN has developed and managed industry-focused programs for women, including networking and recognition opportunities. Most recently, it completed its second all-female vehicle build, hosted its second annual Women’s Leadership Forum, and continues to spotlight the stories and careers of women in the automotive industry though its #SheIsSEMA campaign. 

“SBN’s history is one of ambition and progress, and we couldn’t be more excited for the community that we have created,” said Nicole Bradle, director of the SBN. “It’s a network where all women are recognized and supported for their contributions to this thriving industry.”

To celebrate the milestone, the SBN launched a campaign to highlight the stories and members of the network throughout SEMA and SBN communication channels. The campaign will run throughout 2023 and culminate at the SBN 30th anniversary reception and party at the SEMA Show in November.

“There is no better time than now to reflect on what the SBN has achieved,” Bradle said. “Looking to the future, we aspire to further foster growth, support, and community for women.”

To learn more about the SEMA Businesswomen’s Network, visit sema.org/sbn

