 SEMA Congratulates U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Associations

SEMA Congratulates U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin

SEMA congratulates U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) on being named the co-chair of the Congressional Automotive Performance and Motorsports Caucus.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) congratulates U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) on being named the co-chair of the Congressional Automotive Performance and Motorsports Caucus. Sen. Mullin is a longtime advocate for the specialty automotive aftermarket, a former competitive rock crawler and an automotive enthusiast with a vehicle collection that includes a ’67 Shelby Cobra, ’72 Chevy C-10 and ’21 Shelby GT 500.

Related Articles

“Sen. Mullin is an incredible advocate for automotive enthusiasts, racers and over a million men and women who work in the specialty automotive aftermarket,” said Mike Spagnola, president and CEO of SEMA. “SEMA thanks Sen. Mullin for his leadership on legislation to protect aftermarket businesses and the millions of enthusiasts who make the industry possible. We look forward to working with him and the other co-chairs in the new Congress to protect the right to modify and repair vehicles, race and maintain motorized access to public lands.”

Added Sen. Mullin, “As a lifelong automotive enthusiast, I am very proud to join Sen. Jon Tester in co-chairing the Automotive Performance and Motorsports Caucus. Together, we’re pushing back against bureaucratic red tape and overregulation that aims to phase out the entire industry — one that serves as a centerpiece in the lives of millions of Americans.”

Sen. Mullin joins Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) and U.S. Reps. Bill Posey (R-FL) and Sanford Bishop (D-GA) as the co-chairs of the Congressional Automotive Performance and Motorsports Caucus, which features 14 senators and 45 House members. SEMA thanks former U.S. Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), who served as the co-chair of the Caucus from 2010 until he retired earlier this year.

Sen. Mullin is anything but a traditional politician, which is one of the many reasons why he has been such an effective legislator, says SEMA. While a political career was never a part of his plans, Sen. Mullin ran for the U.S. House of Representatives in Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District in 2012 in response to government overreach that threatened his business. During his five-terms in the House, Sen. Mullin advocated for simplifying regulations on small businesses and helped to lead the fight to provide certainty to racers and motorsports parts businesses surrounding the conversion of street vehicles into racecars. Sen. Mullin was also the lead sponsor of a 2015 law, the “Low Volume Motor Vehicle Manufacturers Act,” which created a simplified regulatory system for small automotive businesses that manufacture classically-styled replica vehicles.

For more information on SEMA, visit sema.org.

You May Also Like

Associations

SCRS Announces New Arrangement with GM Partner Perks

GM Partner Perks members can now use the GM Partner Perks Exclusively Yours Prepaid Mastercard to pay for SCRS membership and renewals.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has announced an arrangement with GM Partner Perks Exclusively Yours (EY) Prepaid Mastercard whereby GM Partner Perks members can use their card to pay for SCRS membership and renewals.The GM Partner Perks program is a parts loyalty program specifically designed to support independent body shops, and members of the GM Collision Repair Network can benefit from simply earning rewards on their "my General Motors" parts purchases.Purchases accumulate points, and the points can be redeemed and transferred to the prepaid Mastercard for use. There is no fee to transfer points from the my GM Partner Perks account to a GM Partner Perks EY Prepaid Mastercard.To access, log into the my GM Partner Perks homepage and click the shopping cart icon to go to the rewards catalog.

Read Full Article

More Associations Posts
CIECA Forms EV and Battery Committee

CIECA has announced the formation of a new standards development committee focused on EVs and electric batteries.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ABPA Applauds Introduction of REPAIR Act

The ABPA states that the legislation will ensure the preservation of consumer choice, a competitive marketplace and the continued safe operation of the nation’s 292 million registered passenger and commercial motor vehicles.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
AASP/NJ Invites Techs to Show Off Skills at NORTHEAST

The Bodywork Bowl Collision Repair Skills Competition will once again take place at the NORTHEAST Show March 17-19.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
WIN Awards Scholarships to 20 Students

WIN has awarded its 2023 WIN College Student Tuition and Conference Scholarship Awards to a record 20 new recipients. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

ASA to Shops: Ask Reps to Join Vehicle Data Access Caucus

ASA says the Vehicle Data Access Caucus will be essential in addressing critical data-access concerns.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
AASP/NJ to Award Aspiring Young Technicians at NORTHEAST 2023

For the third consecutive year, AASP/NJ will supply two up-and-coming technicians/painters with $2,500 each in tools and equipment at NORTHEAST.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SEMA Sponsors ZEV Conversion Rebate Bill in California

Senate Bill 301 would create a financial rebate program for converting gas and diesel-powered motor vehicles into zero-emissions-vehicles.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIECA Announces 2023 Board of Trustees Officers

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association announced that its board of trustees has elected new officers for 2023.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers