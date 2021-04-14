SEMA Expands Launch Pad Competition

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) announced that the 2021 SEMA Launch Pad will now be open to all qualified participants over the age of 18 years and offer a grand-prize package valued up to $92,000 and promotion for participants’ new products in SEMA websites and social media.

The SEMA Launch Pad, which was introduced in 2013 by the SEMA Young Executives Network (YEN), is a program designed to help emerging entrepreneurs and inventors launch new automotive products into the marketplace. Originally created to support young entrepreneurs under the age of 40, this year’s program is open to qualified individuals 18 and over. This year’s SEMA Launch Pad also includes an expanded prize package and cash awarded to the top three finalists, and dozens of other participants featured in video interviews that will air on SEMA’s social media networks.

“I am really excited about the future of SEMA Launch Pad and the entrepreneurship it champions,” said James Lawrence, chairman-elect of SEMA “The automotive aftermarket has always been home to fresh thinking and product innovation, but it’s never had a spotlight like this before. The expansion of the Launch Pad competition will only encourage even more entrepreneurs, inventors and developers to bring new products to the automotive market. I personally can’t wait to see what’s coming for this next SEMA Launch Pad.”

To qualify, applicants must be business owners, company-leading executives (president, CEO, CFO, COO) or company vice presidents and must offer a product or service that is a functioning prototype, functioning concept or currently for sale.