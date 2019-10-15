SEMA High School Program Expands

The SEMA High School Vehicle Build Program, now entering its third year, will provide 10 high schools with hands-on learning opportunities and expose hundreds of students to the $44.6 billion automotive specialty equipment industry.

The program began in 2017 with one vehicle and one high school. Using donated parts from 23 SEMA member manufacturers, students from Santa Fe Early College Opportunities Applied Science Magnet High School (Santa Fe ECO) from Santa Fe, New Mexico, built a ’15 four-wheel-drive Jeep Wrangler Unlimited that was auctioned off to raise money so that the program could be replicated and grow. The following school year, the SEMA High School Vehicle Build Program expanded to include five high schools. This year, the program will include 10 vehicles consisting of Jeep Wrangler TJ’s and 3rd Generation Toyota 4Runners.

The program aims to engage students in the customization lifestyle and introduce them to a career path within the automotive aftermarket industry by connecting high school automotive shop classes with specialty equipment manufacturers products to build one-of-a-kind customized vehicles.

“We launched this program with the goal of offering students a hands-on learning experience while enhancing existing curriculum in high school automotive shop courses,” said Katie Hurst, youth engagement programs manager for SEMA. “Not only did we reach that goal, but the program was so successful that now we are expanding the program to reach even more high school automotive shop students.”

Although applications to participate in the 2019-2020 vehicle build have already closed, SEMA is currently in the process of securing parts donations from parts manufacturers and volunteers to serve as industry mentors to students. By contributing parts, participating companies will have their product installed on the vehicle(s) as well as receive recognition through the build website and in SEMA build promotions.

“The program not only provides promising students with applicable skillsets and knowledge, but gives them a great sense of community,” said Hurst. “Through teamwork, passion and the generosity of our sponsors, we are truly able to make these vehicle builds one of a kind.”

In addition to the High School Vehicle Build Program, SEMA’s Educational Program includes Scholarship & Loan Forgiveness, SEMA Show Student Programs and career opportunities through the SEMA Career Center.

Companies interested in donating parts for the builds or learning more about the High School Vehicle Build Program should visit www.sema.org/student-builds or contact Katie Hurst at [email protected].