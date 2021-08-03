SEMA Hires Benjamin Kaminsky as SEMA Garage Detroit Operations Manager

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) announced the hiring of Benjamin Kaminsky as the new SEMA Garage Detroit operations manager.

Earlier this year, SEMA announced the purchase of a 45,000-sq.-ft. building in Detroit, Mich., to be used as a second SEMA Garage. Kaminsky will be responsible for the overall management of SEMA Garage Detroit services and facilities to assist members with new product development and integration. “Benjamin Kaminsky will be a great addition to our SEMA Garage team,” said Mike Spagnola, vice president of OEM & Product Development Programs. “He comes to SEMA with over 20 years of experience in the automotive and automotive aftermarket industry as an engineering and project manager, having worked at both automakers and tier-one suppliers.”

Kaminsky will work closely with domestic and import OEMs, along with tier-level suppliers and testing facilities, to ensure flow of information essential to the industry’s accurate development of new and innovative products and develop opportunities that will benefit SEMA member manufacturers. Prior to joining SEMA, Kaminsky worked at General Motors (GM) as a senior design and release engineer. He oversaw the design, development, validation and release of Chevrolet Performance air intakes, exhausts and components for use in performance applications. He also worked closely with GM emissions compliance and legal groups to ensure engineering hardware development and release processes consistently delivered products that met and exceeded regulatory requirements.

Prior to GM, Kaminsky worked at Bosch Motorsport in a variety of roles, from senior technical engineer to hardware development manager. He managed a department of engineers to develop hardware components for the professional racing industry. “With his experience and solid OEM and tier supplier relationships, Ben will help SEMA Garage Detroit best serve our manufacturer members,” said Spagnola. SEMA Garage Detroit will offer manufacturers access to advanced product development tools and equipment, a state-of-the-art emissions testing lab, an ADAS research and development center, and expert technicians who will help bring products to market. The Detroit facility will give aftermarket parts manufacturers access to sophisticated resources that are typically accessible only to large-scale manufacturers. In addition to exclusive OEM measuring sessions, scanning services, advanced tools and equipment, a CARB-recognized emissions lab and a modern training center, the Detroit facility will include expanded services and offer new SEMA benefits through the ADAS Research & Development Center.

