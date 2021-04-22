SEMA Installation & Gala Celebration Set for Las Vegas in July

Click Here to Read More

The SEMA Installation & Gala is a long-established tradition where individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the industry are recognized and celebrated. Since 1976, the SEMA Gala has served as a formal gathering where new SEMA Hall of Fame inductees are introduced, incoming board of directors are sworn in and outgoing board of directors are honored.

This year’s event will take place for the first time in Las Vegas. Specifically, the event will be held in the new West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, the same facility where thousands of industry professionals will gather for the 2021 SEMA Show in November.

“SEMA has a deep history and connection with the city of Las Vegas,” said Chris Kersting, president and CEO of SEMA. “We could not be more excited about celebrating the industry in Las Vegas, and christening the West Hall with such a noteworthy event.”

The SEMA Installation & Gala will be one of the first events held in the West Hall since construction of the 1.4-million-square-foot facility was completed in January. The event, which is expected to include about 400 individuals, will also mark SEMA’s first mass gathering to take place in more than a year.