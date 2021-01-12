SEMA Issues Call for Speakers

As part of SEMA’s initiative to provide live and virtual education to the automotive specialty equipment industry, SEMA is issuing a call for speakers for the SEMA Show , the PRI Trade Show and the association’s year-round virtual education program. Available at sema.org/speakers , applications are open to innovative thinkers, industry experts and dynamic presenters who can share ideas, technologies and expertise with the industry.

In addition to in-person seminars at the SEMA Show and the PRI Trade Show, efforts have recently been expanded to include a year-round virtual education program. While the focus of the education program is specific to the industry professionals in the automotive aftermarket and its related niche-specific segments, SEMA and PRI strive to provide thought-provoking, forward-thinking seminars that will help participants take their businesses and careers to the next level. Topics of particular interest include:

Business management

Sales and marketing

Advanced vehicle technology

Trends and research

Sponsorship

Building brands/branding

Digital marketing

Industry segment specific topics

Speaker proposals for the 2021 SEMA Show must be submitted by Feb. 4, 2021, and 2021 PRI Trade Show proposals must be submitted by April 4, 2021. Virtual education proposals can be submitted at any time. Submit a proposal today at sema.org/speakers.

Suggestions for topics and/or speakers are also encouraged and can be submitted at sema.org/sessiontopics.