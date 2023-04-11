SEMA Launch Pad Premieres on Nationwide TV

SEMA Launch Pad, the automotive industry’s ultimate product-pitching competition that has propelled inventors and entrepreneurs to successful, thriving businesses since 2013, will be featured on a nationwide television special premiering on April 15 on the History Channel.

Viewers will watch the final five finalists make their way to Las Vegas, where they pitch their products and ideas in front of a live crowd and a panel of industry judges at the SEMA Show. The panel of judges features industry experts and icons Chip Foose (Foose Design), Jared Hare (Addictive Desert Designs), Myles Kovacs (DUB) and Alex Parker (Redline Detection). With a grand prize valued at $92,000 including $75,000 in cash, the competitors give it their all and hold nothing back.

“2022 was the first year the SEMA Launch Pad was introduced to a nationwide television audience, and the response was fantastic,” said RJ de Vera, vice president of marketing at SEMA. “We are excited to once again have the potential life-changing competition showcased on the History Channel. Viewers will be amazed and inspired with each contestants’ innovation and perseverance. It’s the American dream unfolding right in front of your eyes.”

Over the last 10 years, hundreds of entrepreneurs have pitched their products, services and business ideas to industry professionals live on stage and been offered tips for success. The TV special airs on the History Channel on April 15, 2023 at 6 a.m. PDT/9 a.m. EDT.

To learn more about the SEMA Launch Pad, visit sema.org/launchpad.