 SEMA Launch Pad Premieres on Nationwide TV

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Associations

SEMA Launch Pad Premieres on Nationwide TV

The product-pitching contest will be featured on a nationwide television special premiering on April 15 on the History Channel.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

SEMA Launch Pad, the automotive industry’s ultimate product-pitching competition that has propelled inventors and entrepreneurs to successful, thriving businesses since 2013, will be featured on a nationwide television special premiering on April 15 on the History Channel.

Related Articles

Viewers will watch the final five finalists make their way to Las Vegas, where they pitch their products and ideas in front of a live crowd and a panel of industry judges at the SEMA Show. The panel of judges features industry experts and icons Chip Foose (Foose Design), Jared Hare (Addictive Desert Designs), Myles Kovacs (DUB) and Alex Parker (Redline Detection). With a grand prize valued at $92,000 including $75,000 in cash, the competitors give it their all and hold nothing back.

“2022 was the first year the SEMA Launch Pad was introduced to a nationwide television audience, and the response was fantastic,” said RJ de Vera, vice president of marketing at SEMA. “We are excited to once again have the potential life-changing competition showcased on the History Channel. Viewers will be amazed and inspired with each contestants’ innovation and perseverance. It’s the American dream unfolding right in front of your eyes.”

Over the last 10 years, hundreds of entrepreneurs have pitched their products, services and business ideas to industry professionals live on stage and been offered tips for success. The TV special airs on the History Channel on April 15, 2023 at 6 a.m. PDT/9 a.m. EDT.

To learn more about the SEMA Launch Pad, visit sema.org/launchpad.

You May Also Like

Associations

CCCR to Address Unpaid Administrative Time

According to a recent survey, unpaid administrative time, material costs and repair versus replace are the top three issues facing Canadian collision repairers.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Canadian Council of Collision Repairers (CCCR) announced it will address the issue of unpaid administrative time by conducting a comprehensive time study among its members. The study will be conducted as a result of the council’s recent member survey which prioritized the top three issues facing the Canadian collision repair industry: unpaid administrative time, material costs and repair versus replace.

Read Full Article

More Associations Posts
Mike Anderson to Keynote 2023 PBES Conference

Anderson will share updates on the current PBE industry and also reveal results from his “Who Pays for What?” survey.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Auto Care Association Hires Director of Web, Digital Experience

The Auto Care Association announced Kyle Hardy as its new director of web and digital experience.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SCRS Announces Digital Access to 2022 SEMA RDE Sessions

SCRS announced that all Repairer Driven Education sessions recorded during the 2022 SEMA Show are now available for digital access.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SEMA Celebrates 30 Years of Advancing Women in Aftermarket

The SEMA Businesswomen’s Network is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2023.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Exhibitors Demonstrate Strong Commitment to 2023 SEMA Show

Automotive specialty equipment manufacturers are geared up to exhibit at the 2023 SEMA Show Oct. 31-Nov. 3 in Las Vegas.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Mystery of the SEMA Show Sticker Man Solved!

Meet Mickey Kahl, owner of Kahl’s Body Shop who’s been fighting insurers in his town a lot lately.

By Jason Stahl
SCRS Announces Candidates for 2023 Annual Election

The SCRS is inviting active members to take part in the annual election for the SCRS board of directors on Tuesday, April 11 at 5:15 p.m. at the Omni Richmond, Va.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SCRS Members Discuss Blend Study Live from SEMA Stage

SCRS announced that collision repairers can watch a discussion of the association’s blend study that was recorded live from the 2022 SEMA Show stage.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers