 SEMA Launch Pad to be Featured on History Channel
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

SEMA Launch Pad to be Featured on History Channel

on

CIECA to Hold Webinar on Information Privacy

on

AASP/NJ to Host Training Event on Overcoming Insurer Objections

on

Nominations Open for 2022 SEMA Hall of Fame
Advertisement
The Importance of Measuring Today’s Vehicles (VIDEO)

5 Trends Impacting the P&C Insurance Industry in 2022 (VIDEO)

From ADAS to the changing work landscape, these five trends will impact the property & casualty insurance industry in 2022.

The Importance of a Year-End Review (VIDEO)

Do you sit down with your team at the end of the year to assess your successes and failures?

MORE POST

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

  • Jul 08, 2021

The New Normal: Full Recovery

Trending Now

Associations: CIECA to Hold Webinar on Information Privacy

Products: PPG Introduces New High-Production Surfacer for Envirobase System

Consolidators: ABRA Brookings Opens in South Dakota

News: Dent Fix Announces Prize Pack Giveaway

Current Issues

January 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Associations

SEMA Launch Pad to be Featured on History Channel

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

SEMA Launch Pad, the automotive industry’s product-pitching competition that has propelled inventors and entrepreneurs to successful, thriving businesses since 2013, will be featured for the first time on a nationwide television special on Feb. 13 on the History Channel.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
The 2021 SEMA Launch Pad, the automotive industry’s product-pitching competition, will be featured for the first time on a nationwide television special on Feb. 13 on the History Channel.

The 2021 competition included a record-high 200-plus competitors vying for the program’s largest grand prize ever, valued at $100,000. The program features 15 semifinalists who competed live in Las Vegas, where they pitched their products and ideas to a panel of industry experts and icons that included Chip Foose (Foose Design), Jared Hare (Addictive Desert Designs), Myles Kovacs (DUB) and Alex Parker (Redline Detection).

“We’re excited to bring the SEMA Launch Pad to a nationwide television audience,” said Ted Wentz, board member of SEMA and chair of the SEMA Launch Pad Task Force. “For years, the SEMA Launch Pad has encouraged and supported product innovation and new ideas. The television program will give a new audience the opportunity to see the depth of the industry’s innovation.”

Advertisement

The automotive industry has been following the 2021 competition through a five-episode YouTube miniseries that generated almost half a million views. The upcoming television special includes brand-new, exclusive coverage of the finale, with the top two finalists competing in front of thousands of industry professionals at the world-renowned SEMA Show in Las Vegas. Viewers will watch as competitors both triumph and falter along the way, with judges asking hard questions and providing candid feedback.

“The Launch Pad is a competition designed to help aspiring entrepreneurs succeed and grow,” said Wentz. “To see the competition unfold on television is inspiring. We hope that it encourages others to bring new products to the marketplace as well.”

Advertisement

To learn more about the SEMA Launch Pad, visit sema.org/launchpad.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Associations: Wisconsin Repairers Create Consumer Video on Co-pay

Associations: DCR Systems Joins CIECA as Corporate Member

Associations: SEMA Scholarship Application Period Now Open

Associations: SEMA Offers Professional Development Training for Future Leaders

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business