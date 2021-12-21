 SEMA Launches New Online Education Library for Auto Professionals
SEMA Launches New Online Education Library for Auto Professionals

U-POL Tiger Seal Adhesive Sealant (VIDEO)

2020 GMC Yukon Denali Front Radar Calibration (VIDEO)

How to perform a front radar calibration on a 2020 GMC Yukon Denali.

2020 Honda Civic Front Camera Calibration (VIDEO)

How to perform a front camera calibration on a 2020 Honda Civic.

SEMA Launches New Online Education Library for Auto Professionals

Associations

SEMA Launches New Online Education Library for Auto Professionals

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

SEMA announced it has launched a new online education library to provide the automotive aftermarket with easy and affordable year-round access to experts and leaders.

From technical details about advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and legislative and advocacy updates, to best practices and tips on common business skills and behind-the-scenes conversations with industry leaders, celebrities and icons, the new SEMA Virtual Education website at sema.org/education includes a comprehensive collection of educational webinars and resources targeted to the automotive aftermarket.

“The SEMA Virtual Education website provides the automotive aftermarket with a one-stop shop of industry-leading education and resources that will support the industry throughout the year,” said Gary Vigil, senior manager of professional development for SEMA. “The website is user-friendly and provides businesses and employees a convenient way to learn best practices and increase their knowledge in order to advance in their careers.”

Employees of SEMA member companies will have the distinct advantage of being able to access most education at no cost or at a discount, but all sessions are available to anyone in the industry – regardless of SEMA membership status.

The new website includes exclusive recordings from the 2021 SEMA Show, which will be free to everyone.

Through sema.org/education, users will find:

  • Recordings of 2021 SEMA Show Education seminars (to be added in the coming months)
  • Live and simu-live virtual sessions that allow participants to connect with speakers in real-time
  • Recommended sessions, based on individual profiles
  • Easy-to-find sessions sorted by categories, topics and industry segments
  • A personal dashboard of purchased or registered items

“We collaborate with leading subject-matter experts and the most dynamic speakers to bring the industry the best experience possible,” said Vigil. “Participants of the education program can expect comprehensive presentations, insightful discussions and entertaining videos that teach, inform and inspire.”

Over 50 on-demand sessions are already housed on the SEMA Virtual Education website. Searchable categories include but are not limited to marketing and sales, small business strategies, legislative and regulatory, trends and research, vehicle technology and professional development. New content will be added weekly.

Users can access the program and create a personal profile at sema.org/education.

