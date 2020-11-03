Connect with us

News

SEMA Names Best New Products

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) announced the industry’s Best New Products Award winners, with the products featured this week in the inaugural SEMA360 online trade event. The winners, which are selected from more than 2,200 products in the SEMA360 New Products Showcase at sema360.com Nov. 2-6, 2020, represent the most innovative and cutting-edge automotive aftermarket products that will be consumable in 2021.

The annual awards, which are typically presented at the automotive industry’s leading trade event, the SEMA Show, recognize outstanding achievements in the development of products that enhance the performance, styling, comfort, convenience and safety of cars, trucks and SUVs. This year, the products and awards are presented online through SEMA360, the online event that is making it possible for auto parts manufacturers to connect with professional buyers from throughout the world.

Products are judged in 16 award categories, with one winner and two runners-up in each category. The top products are:

Collision Repair & Refinish Product

Winner: adasTHINK, adasTHINK
Runner-up: CollisionRepairTools.com, FAN 220 MIG /MAG/Brazing welder
Runner-up: P&S Detail Products, Iron Buster Wheel Decon

Engineered New Product

Winner: AEM Performance Electronics, VCU300 EV Control Unit
Runner-up: AFCO Performance Group, AFCO Air Adjustable Eyelet System
Runner-up: QA1, New 3″ MOD Series Shocks

Exterior Accessory Product

Winner: Curt Group, Tri-ball Universal Coupler Lock
Runner-up: Go Rhino Big Country Truck Accessories, SRM 500 Roof Rack
Runner-up: TrailFX, Roof Rack for JEEP JL

Interior Accessory Product

Winner: Speedway Motors, Omega Avant 6 Gauge Set Electric
Runner-up: T.V.K. Industries, Inc., SURESHIFTER
Runner-up: Dometic, Dometic CCF-T Center Console Refrigerator

Merchandising Display

Winner: Go Rhino Big Country Truck Accessories, Go Rhino Point of Purchase Display Rack
Runner-up: Quadratec, Inc., Quadratec Merchandising Promo Kit
Runner-up: RaceDeck, RaceDeck Charred Oak Showroom & Garage Flooring

Mobile Electronics Product

Winner: Cedar Electronics – ESCORT/Cobra, ESCORT Redline 360c
Runner-up: AutoMeter, DashLink 2.0 with late model Ford enhanced PIDs
Runner-up: Energizer Holdings, Energizer Arc3 Lithium-iron Phosphate 300Wh, 350W Portable Power Station

Off-Road/4-Wheel Drive Product

Winner: Warn Industries, Inc., HUB Wireless Receiver & App
Runner-up: ARB 4×4 Accessories, Air Compressor – Pressure Control Unit
Runner-up: Westin/Superwinch, Overland Cargo Rack

Packaging Design

Winner: TS Booster, TS Booster
Runner-up: All-Fit Automotive, All-Fit Rim Trim – V2
Runner-up: AERO Detail Products, AERO SHIELD FLIGHT Ceramic 6 PACK

Performance-Racing Product

Winner: AEM Performance Electronics, PDU-8 Power Distribution Module
Runner-up: Performance Electronics, Dual Channel PE-Wideband O2 Kit
Runner-up: Performance Electronics, PE3-IG8 Ignition Controller

Performance-Street Product

Winner: DashLogic, SensorTap IAT / Baro Relocation Module
Runner-up: Red Roberts Inc. dba Driveline Component Co., ACCUVALVE
Runner-up: Edelbrock Group, Powerhouse® Retainer Degree Gauge Tool

Powersports Product

Winner: Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels, Baja Pro X
Runner-up: Brandmotion, SummitView™ UTV Dual 1080p Camera System with High Definition 7″ DVR Monitor SUTV-2020
Runner-up: Wehrli Custom Fabrication, 2019-2020 Honda Talon 2 or 4 Seat X/R Front Bumper, without fair lead mount

Street Rod/Custom Car Product

Winner: FRI Exhibits/Flaming River Industries, MICROSTEER ELECTRIC POWER STEERING with speed sensor
Runner-up: Speedway Motors, LS Swap Radiator Hose Adapter
Runner-up: Vintage Air Inc., FrontRunner for the LT1 and LS

Tire and Related Product

Winner: Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels, Baja Boss A/T
Runner-up: Bartec USA, Tech600Pro
Runner-up: ATEQ TPMS Tools, Quickset X Summer/Winter Tire Reset Tool

Tools & Equipment Product

Winner: Colourlock North America, Colourlock Scanner
Runner-up: Beta Tool USA, Beta Tools C27 S-Green Folding Tool Cart
Runner-up: CollisionRepairTools.com, ASTRA PowerLift & Move

Van/Pickup/Sport-Utility Product

Winner: Tire Stickers, Cerebrum Boost – Smart Tire Sensor Solution
Runner-up: Warn Industries, Inc., WARN Ascent XP Bumpers
Runner-up: AutoMeter, 95-98 Chevy Truck InVision Dash

Wheel and Related Product

Winner: Forgeline Motorsports, F01 Flow Formed Wheel
Runner-up: Design Infini, Drifz D09
Runner-up: BBS of America, BBS CI-R Bronze Anniversary Edition

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: ASE Asks Service Pros to Schedule Certification Tests Now

News: Bosch, Hunter Engineering Collaborate on ADAS Calibration

News: J.D. Power Study Shows Higher Claim Satisfaction with DRP Shops

News: Bolt On Now Offering Software to Entire Automotive Aftermarket

Advertisement

on

SEMA Names Best New Products

on

WIN Kicks Off Sponsorship Campaign for 2021

on

ABPA Announces 2021 Annual Meeting

on

CRASH Network Asks Repairers to Grade Insurers
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

Associations: WIN Kicks Off Sponsorship Campaign for 2021

Associations: ABPA Announces 2021 Annual Meeting

News: CRASH Network Asks Repairers to Grade Insurers

News: Mayhew Adds New National Account Manager

News: ASE Asks Service Pros to Schedule Certification Tests Now
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Jenny Products, Inc

Jenny Products, Inc
Contact: Dan LeissPhone: 888-425-3669Phone: 814-445-3400Fax: 814-445-2280
850 North Pleasant Ave, Somerset PA 15501
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician

Sponsored Content

THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS
Connect