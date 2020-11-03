SEMA Names Best New Products

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) announced the industry’s Best New Products Award winners, with the products featured this week in the inaugural SEMA360 online trade event. The winners, which are selected from more than 2,200 products in the SEMA360 New Products Showcase at sema360.com Nov. 2-6, 2020, represent the most innovative and cutting-edge automotive aftermarket products that will be consumable in 2021.

The annual awards, which are typically presented at the automotive industry’s leading trade event, the SEMA Show, recognize outstanding achievements in the development of products that enhance the performance, styling, comfort, convenience and safety of cars, trucks and SUVs. This year, the products and awards are presented online through SEMA360, the online event that is making it possible for auto parts manufacturers to connect with professional buyers from throughout the world.

Products are judged in 16 award categories, with one winner and two runners-up in each category. The top products are:

Collision Repair & Refinish Product

Winner: adasTHINK, adasTHINK

Runner-up: CollisionRepairTools.com, FAN 220 MIG /MAG/Brazing welder

Runner-up: P&S Detail Products, Iron Buster Wheel Decon

Engineered New Product

Winner: AEM Performance Electronics, VCU300 EV Control Unit

Runner-up: AFCO Performance Group, AFCO Air Adjustable Eyelet System

Runner-up: QA1, New 3″ MOD Series Shocks

Exterior Accessory Product

Winner: Curt Group, Tri-ball Universal Coupler Lock

Runner-up: Go Rhino Big Country Truck Accessories, SRM 500 Roof Rack

Runner-up: TrailFX, Roof Rack for JEEP JL

Interior Accessory Product

Winner: Speedway Motors, Omega Avant 6 Gauge Set Electric

Runner-up: T.V.K. Industries, Inc., SURESHIFTER

Runner-up: Dometic, Dometic CCF-T Center Console Refrigerator

Merchandising Display

Winner: Go Rhino Big Country Truck Accessories, Go Rhino Point of Purchase Display Rack

Runner-up: Quadratec, Inc., Quadratec Merchandising Promo Kit

Runner-up: RaceDeck, RaceDeck Charred Oak Showroom & Garage Flooring

Mobile Electronics Product

Winner: Cedar Electronics – ESCORT/Cobra, ESCORT Redline 360c

Runner-up: AutoMeter, DashLink 2.0 with late model Ford enhanced PIDs

Runner-up: Energizer Holdings, Energizer Arc3 Lithium-iron Phosphate 300Wh, 350W Portable Power Station

Off-Road/4-Wheel Drive Product

Winner: Warn Industries, Inc., HUB Wireless Receiver & App

Runner-up: ARB 4×4 Accessories, Air Compressor – Pressure Control Unit

Runner-up: Westin/Superwinch, Overland Cargo Rack

Packaging Design

Winner: TS Booster, TS Booster

Runner-up: All-Fit Automotive, All-Fit Rim Trim – V2

Runner-up: AERO Detail Products, AERO SHIELD FLIGHT Ceramic 6 PACK

Performance-Racing Product

Winner: AEM Performance Electronics, PDU-8 Power Distribution Module

Runner-up: Performance Electronics, Dual Channel PE-Wideband O2 Kit

Runner-up: Performance Electronics, PE3-IG8 Ignition Controller

Performance-Street Product

Winner: DashLogic, SensorTap IAT / Baro Relocation Module

Runner-up: Red Roberts Inc. dba Driveline Component Co., ACCUVALVE

Runner-up: Edelbrock Group, Powerhouse® Retainer Degree Gauge Tool

Powersports Product

Winner: Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels, Baja Pro X

Runner-up: Brandmotion, SummitView™ UTV Dual 1080p Camera System with High Definition 7″ DVR Monitor SUTV-2020

Runner-up: Wehrli Custom Fabrication, 2019-2020 Honda Talon 2 or 4 Seat X/R Front Bumper, without fair lead mount

Street Rod/Custom Car Product

Winner: FRI Exhibits/Flaming River Industries, MICROSTEER ELECTRIC POWER STEERING with speed sensor

Runner-up: Speedway Motors, LS Swap Radiator Hose Adapter

Runner-up: Vintage Air Inc., FrontRunner for the LT1 and LS

Tire and Related Product

Winner: Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels, Baja Boss A/T

Runner-up: Bartec USA, Tech600Pro

Runner-up: ATEQ TPMS Tools, Quickset X Summer/Winter Tire Reset Tool

Tools & Equipment Product

Winner: Colourlock North America, Colourlock Scanner

Runner-up: Beta Tool USA, Beta Tools C27 S-Green Folding Tool Cart

Runner-up: CollisionRepairTools.com, ASTRA PowerLift & Move

Van/Pickup/Sport-Utility Product

Winner: Tire Stickers, Cerebrum Boost – Smart Tire Sensor Solution

Runner-up: Warn Industries, Inc., WARN Ascent XP Bumpers

Runner-up: AutoMeter, 95-98 Chevy Truck InVision Dash

Wheel and Related Product

Winner: Forgeline Motorsports, F01 Flow Formed Wheel

Runner-up: Design Infini, Drifz D09

Runner-up: BBS of America, BBS CI-R Bronze Anniversary Edition