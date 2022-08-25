SEMA Opens Registration for Battle of the Builders

SEMA is calling all SEMA Show car builders to register for SEMA Battle of the Builders, the aftermarket industry’s ultimate vehicle competition. Open exclusively to builders with a car or truck displayed at the annual trade show, the competition celebrates and honors top builders for participating in what many consider to be the pinnacle of automotive events.

SEMA Battle of the Builders, the aftermarket industry’s ultimate vehicle competition, provides builders a global platform to showcase their craftsmanship and skills. “Since 2014, we’ve provided vehicle builders a special platform to showcase their imagination, creativity and craftsmanship while also fueling the love for competition and pride of accomplishment,” said RJ de Vera, vice president of marketing for SEMA. “SEMA Show exhibitors are tremendously selective with the vehicles they choose to showcase their products, capture attention and drive traffic to their booths. SEMA Battle of the Builders not only offers an additional avenue for further exposure by featuring the top builders and brands that exhibit at the SEMA Show but also provides a chance for top builders from different genres to learn from each other, building meaningful connections as they judge each other’s builds in the final round.” SEMA Battle of the Builders gives builders the opportunity to gain global recognition, including possible inclusion in a one-hour television special on SEMA’s social channels, and a chance to be recognized and named as the industry’s top builder. The competition recognizes one winner in four different categories before crowning the coveted title, Battle of the Builders Champion:

Hot Rod & Hot Rod Truck 4 Wheel Drive & Off-Road Sport Compact, Import Performance, Luxury & Exotic Young Guns The four categories have evolved for the 2022 competition. Hot Rod Trucks will now compete with traditional Hot Rod builds. The former Truck class becomes more focused on 4 Wheel Drive & Off-Road builds, while the Sport Compact class is expanded to include Import Performance, Luxury & Exotic builds as well. The age limit for the Young Guns class has also been raised from 27 to 29 years old. As part of SEMA’s initiative to support and encourage the next generation of builders in the industry, the association will continue its SEMA Young Guns category for builders who are 29 and younger.

“Each year, we meet amazing young builders through the Young Guns program,” said de Vera. “It is inspiring to witness the passion, drive and courage they have to put their blood, sweat and tears into their projects and to compete with their pride and joy in this competition. To see the industry embrace them as they build a network of contacts and connections that will fuel a lifelong career is exactly why the Young Guns class was created. Fortune definitely favors the brave, and we want to highlight that.” Although the SEMA Show is a trade-only event, consumers can experience the excitement of the event and see the winning Battle of the Builder vehicles during the SEMA Cruise and at SEMA Ignited, the official SEMA Show afterparty taking place from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the West Hall parking lot of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

