SEMA Recognizes Automotive Educators

SEMA Recognizes Automotive Educators

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) and the North American Council of Automotive Teachers (NACAT) have selected three finalists for the SEMA-NACAT Education Award, a recognition given to automotive educators who emphasize and instruct aftermarket technology in their classrooms.

The three finalists – Paul Katson from MiraCosta College in Oceanside, Calif., Roxanne Amiot from Bullard-Havens Technical High School in Bridgeport, Conn., and Russ Bacarella from Cypress College in Cypress, Calif. – will participate in the SEMA Education Partners Breakfast at the 2019 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, where the winner will be announced.

“SEMA-NACAT is happy to recognize these educators for going above and beyond to inspire students in the automotive industry,” said Zane Clark, senior director of education for SEMA. “All three finalists represent a positive example by fostering professional development to promising students.”

SEMA has several student programs to introduce and encourage kids to pursue careers in the automotive aftermarket, including school outreach programs and scholarships. While the NACAT Award focuses on high school or post-secondary automotive, diesel or collision programs in the U.S. and Canada, there are also programs focused on grade school students and middle schools.

To learn more about the SEMA-NACAT Award or SEMA’s Educational Programs, visit www.sema.org/education.

