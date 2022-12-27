 SEMA Releases Statement on Status of RPM Act
SEMA Releases Statement on Status of RPM Act

SEMA Accepting Nominations for MPMC Robert E. Peterson Media Award

SCRS Welcomes Industry to Open Board Meeting

SEMA Seeks Speakers for 2023 Education Program
Associations

SEMA Releases Statement on Status of RPM Act

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

SEMA and PRI have announced that, despite strong Congressional backing and extraordinary support from the racing community, the 2021-2022 Congressional session is ending without passage of the Recognizing the Support of Motorsports (RPM) Act.

Key negotiators in Congress could not reach an agreement on bill language that balanced the need for federal law to protect racers and motorsports parts businesses from EPA enforcement with reasonable measures to ensure that race parts are not used on vehicles driven on roads and public highways.

The RPM Act made incredible progress in the 2021-2022 session of Congress. In addition to more than 1.5 million letters advocating for the RPM Act from the grassroots motorsports community to Congress, SEMA and PRI worked with Richard Petty to meet personally with key lawmakers in Washington, D.C., and with NHRA Top Fuel driver Antron Brown to testify before the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Committee.

SEMA and PRI thank the RPM Act’s lead sponsors, the Senate Environment & Public Works (EPW) Committee, and the House Energy & Commerce Committee for their efforts to advance the RPM Act over the course of this year. Their leadership was integral throughout this process, despite the outcome.

“We wouldn’t have made it this far without this incredible effort by so many of our members,” said Mike Spagnola, president and CEO of SEMA. “The RPM Act was one of the most bipartisan bills in the 117th Congress with over 165 lawmakers cosponsoring the legislation. SEMA and PRI will leverage the momentum we built during this congressional session, assess the current challenges the industry faces, and chart a new path forward for the industry’s advocacy efforts at both the federal and state levels.”

SEMA/PRI will continue its advocacy work to bring needed certainty to the racing community to protect a great American pastime and hundreds of thousands of jobs in communities throughout the country. For updates and information, visit saveourracecars.com.

Connect
BodyShop Business