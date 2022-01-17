 SEMA Scholarship Application Period Now Open
Associations

SEMA Scholarship Application Period Now Open

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The 2022 SEMA Scholarship application period for students preparing for careers in the automotive or performance parts industries is now open and will run through March 1, 2022.

The SEMA Memorial Scholarship Fund offers financial assistance of up to $5,000 to foster the next generation of automotive aftermarket industry leaders and innovators. A loan forgiveness component is also available to employees of SEMA-member companies who have completed and are currently paying off a loan for a program of study at an accredited university, college or vocational/technical school within the U.S.

“College is expensive, and for current students and recent graduates who have outstanding student debt, receiving a SEMA scholarship or loan forgiveness can help ease financial concerns,” said Chris Standifer, project manager, Recognition Programs for SEMA. “Reducing costs also means students have more time to focus their studies toward a career in our industry. This gives them a competitive advantage empowering them to reach their academic and career goals.”

The annual scholarship program is a cornerstone of SEMA’s efforts to support career development and access in the automotive industry. In addition to the scholarship and loan forgiveness program, aspiring industry professionals have access to SEMA’s career center, resources, job posting center and more. Scholarship winners will also have the opportunity to attend the 2022 SEMA Show, providing unparalleled education and networking opportunities.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens 18 years or older and demonstrate a passion for automotive hobbies and careers. Scholarships are available in a variety of categories, including but not limited to accounting, sales, marketing and engineering. Eligible students and SEMA-member company employees can apply until March 1, 2022, at sema.org/scholarships.

