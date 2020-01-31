Connect with us

SEMA Seeks Nominations for Hall of Fame

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

SEMA announced it is seeking nominations for its Hall of Fame at sema.org/hof.

Created in 1969, the SEMA Hall of Fame recognizes people who have contributed a significant body of work to the industry over a long period of time and is the most prestigious award presented to an individual by the association. It is designed to honor the leaders, innovators, creators and enthusiasts who transformed small, burgeoning businesses into an industry worth more than $44.6 billion annually.

To nominate an individual who epitomizes the essence of ingenuity in action, click here before the deadline on Monday, March 16.

