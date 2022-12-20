 SEMA Seeks Speakers for 2023 Education Program - BodyShop Business
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

SEMA Seeks Speakers for 2023 Education Program

on

AASP/MA Body Shop Wins Appeal Against Travelers

on

SCRS Announces New OEM Parts Data Benefit through partslink24

on

AASP/NJ Mourns Loss of Longtime Members Jack Wilson and Sal Failla
Advertisement

Auto Body Consolidation Outlook for 2023, Part 2

Will the bull market of consolidation continue to charge in 2023?

Stellantis/FCA Forward-Facing Camera Calibration

Joe Keene performs a forward-facing camera calibration on a Stellantis/FCA vehicle.

MORE POST

  • Nov 17, 2022

Boosting the Value of Your

  • Nov 08, 2022

Running a Family Collision Business:

  • Sep 22, 2022

Planning a Buyout of Your

  • Sep 19, 2022

Consolidation Update: The Big Merger

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

Trending Now

Consolidators: Bremerton Collision Repair Joins 1Collision

News: CCC Industry Analyst Susanna Gotsch to Retire

News: I-CAR Announces New Vehicle Technology and Trends Course

Associations: SEMA Seeks Speakers for 2023 Education Program

Current Issues

December 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Associations

SEMA Seeks Speakers for 2023 Education Program

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) is planning its 2023 education program and has issued a call for speakers for its annual SEMA Show — taking place in Las Vegas in November 2023 — and its year-round virtual education program.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
SEMA Show organizers are seeking dynamic and entertaining presenters who can share new skills and ideas targeted to the automotive aftermarket.

Organizers are seeking experts who can facilitate thought-provoking, forward-thinking seminars that will help industry members take their businesses and careers to the next level.

SEMA’s year-round virtual program provides relevant, engaging and inspiring information on the industry’s complex issues and topics through online events and informational webinars. Likewise, the educational seminars make up one of the key pillars of the SEMA Show, where thousands of industry professionals come to learn new business strategies.

Advertisement

Topics of focus for 2023 include:

  • Aftermarket updates and future trends
  • Diversity, equity and inclusion
  • Electric vehicles
  • Emerging and executive leadership
  • Legal and regulatory
  • Sales and marketing
  • Small-business strategy
  • Vehicle technology
  • Specific industry segments

Speaker proposals for the 2023 SEMA Show must be submitted by Jan. 27, 2023. Virtual education proposals can be submitted at any time throughout the year. Submit proposals at sema.org/speakers.

Advertisement

For more information, contact Gary Vigil, senior manager of professional development, at [email protected] or (909) 978-6738.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Associations: WIN Opens Registration for Annual 2023 Educational Conference

Associations: AASP/NJ’s Automotive Industry Survey Reveals ‘New Normal’

Associations: CIECA Announces 3E Ventures as New Corporate Member

Associations: Collision Repairers Take Back Their Business at AASP/MA Event

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business