SEMA Seeks Speakers for 2023 Education Program - BodyShop Business

SEMA Seeks Speakers for 2023 Education Program
The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) is planning its 2023 education program and has issued a call for speakers for its annual SEMA Show — taking place in Las Vegas in November 2023 — and its year-round virtual education program.
Organizers are seeking experts who can facilitate thought-provoking, forward-thinking seminars that will help industry members take their businesses and careers to the next level.
SEMA’s year-round virtual program provides relevant, engaging and inspiring information on the industry’s complex issues and topics through online events and informational webinars. Likewise, the educational seminars make up one of the key pillars of the SEMA Show, where thousands of industry professionals come to learn new business strategies.
Topics of focus for 2023 include:
- Aftermarket updates and future trends
- Diversity, equity and inclusion
- Electric vehicles
- Emerging and executive leadership
- Legal and regulatory
- Sales and marketing
- Small-business strategy
- Vehicle technology
- Specific industry segments
Speaker proposals for the 2023 SEMA Show must be submitted by Jan. 27, 2023. Virtual education proposals can be submitted at any time throughout the year. Submit proposals at sema.org/speakers.
For more information, contact Gary Vigil, senior manager of professional development, at [email protected] or (909) 978-6738.