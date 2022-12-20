SEMA Seeks Speakers for 2023 Education Program - BodyShop Business

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) is planning its 2023 education program and has issued a call for speakers for its annual SEMA Show — taking place in Las Vegas in November 2023 — and its year-round virtual education program.

Click Here to Read More

SEMA Show organizers are seeking dynamic and entertaining presenters who can share new skills and ideas targeted to the automotive aftermarket.

Organizers are seeking experts who can facilitate thought-provoking, forward-thinking seminars that will help industry members take their businesses and careers to the next level.

SEMA’s year-round virtual program provides relevant, engaging and inspiring information on the industry’s complex issues and topics through online events and informational webinars. Likewise, the educational seminars make up one of the key pillars of the SEMA Show, where thousands of industry professionals come to learn new business strategies.