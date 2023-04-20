 SEMA Show 2023 Registration Opens May 1

SEMA Show 2023 Registration Opens May 1

The annual trade event taking place Oct. 31-Nov. 3 at the Las Vegas Convention Center is the ultimate business gathering for the automotive specialty equipment industry.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Registration for the 2023 SEMA Show opens May 1 at semashow.com/register. The annual trade event taking place Oct. 31-Nov. 3 at the Las Vegas Convention Center is the ultimate business gathering for the automotive specialty equipment industry.

By bringing together all segments of the industry — including racing and performance, mobile electronics, hot rod and restoration, restyling and car care, collision repair, trucks, offroad, powersports, overlanding, and wheels and tires — the SEMA Show is the place to discover new products and trends, make new business contacts, strengthen existing ones and help professionals take their careers from good to great.

“With the worldwide automotive industry gathered together in Las Vegas, the SEMA Show gives attendees the once-a-year opportunity to connect as a global community,” said Tom Gattuso, vice president of events for SEMA. “Attendees build meaningful relationships, develop trust and strengthen bonds that lead to partnerships and real results. They are engaging on a level that doesn’t compare to anything else.”

Registration of only $40 per person is open to buyers and attendees who sign up between May 1-June 30. Early registration also ensures that applicants will receive important news and updates about the SEMA Show in advance, including actual badges in the mail before the event in November.

“The most successful attendees at the SEMA Show are those who secure their badges early,” Gattuso said. “In addition to saving money, showgoers who register early benefit by learning about special events, opportunities and discounts.”

Upon registering, attendees will be guided on exclusive discounts for hotels, best practices for connecting with exhibitors, links to sign up for free educational seminars, details about networking events and activities, tips for navigating the Las Vegas Convention Center, the ability to request a travel visa and more.

SEMA Show registration is offered in three primary categories — attendee, exhibitor and media — and everyone must qualify to attend. For more information about qualifying documents and the 2023 SEMA Show, visit semashow.com.

  

