SEMA Show Announces Plans for New West Hall

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

SEMA announced it is on track to deliver an exciting in-person SEMA Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) November 2-5, 2021. With exhibits included in the LVCC’s newly constructed West Hall, the entire SEMA Show floorplan will be optimized and offers room for new features and enhancements for an improved overall attendee experience.

“The industry is eager to reconnect,” said Chris Kersting, president and CEO of SEMA. “The return to an in-person SEMA Show gives resellers a chance to engage with an amazing gathering of suppliers, new products, stunning vehicle builds and networking opportunities. We are excited to provide our industry with a world-class marketplace that will help them grow and expand their businesses.”

This year’s show will include exhibit space in the LVCC’s newly constructed West Hall, a 1.4-million square feet facility completed in January during the COVID-19 shutdown. The new facility will house exhibitors from the Restyling & Car Care Accessories, Powersports & Utility Vehicles, and Truck, SUV & Off-Road sections. The realignment is one element of a comprehensive plan to enhance the entire attendee experience, connecting exhibitors with buyers throughout the four-day event with engaging and interactive features and activities. Details on additional resources, including a new online component that focuses on manufacturers, new products, feature vehicles and educational resources, will be announced as they are finalized in the coming weeks.

With eight months to go until the event, nearly 1,000 exhibitors have already confirmed their participation in the 2021 SEMA Show. Buyers will begin to secure credentials as registration opens in May. SEMA also continues to work closely with the convention center authorities and the state of Nevada, where large-scale events are opening up.

“Demand from the industry to connect in a trade show environment is very strong,” said Tom Gattuso, vice president of events for SEMA. “Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention Center are on a great path to hosting live events, and we are steadfast in connecting it all to deliver the best SEMA Show ever.”

