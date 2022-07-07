SEMA Show to Offer Expanded Project Vehicle Info via App

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) announced that product information and details for project vehicles displayed at the 2022 SEMA Show will be available at the click of a button.

Click Here to Read More

Through the SEMA Show mobile app, visitors will be able to scan QR codes that are on the vehicles and see comprehensive details about the build, including vehicle make, model, year, sponsors and products.

Last year, all feature vehicles in common areas such as outside parking spaces or indoor lobbies had QR codes that could be scanned through the mobile app. This year, the option is expanding to include sponsored vehicles and booth vehicles that exhibitors submit applications for in advance.

“The feedback to the QR codes on the feature vehicles was so popular and well-received that we are expanding the option to allow showgoers to scan and obtain information for even more vehicles at the SEMA Show,” said Tom Gattuso, vice president of events at SEMA. “This is going to enhance the attendee experience and make it easier for buyers to connect with exhibitors.”