 SEMA Show to Offer Expanded Project Vehicle Info via App
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

SEMA Show to Offer Expanded Project Vehicle Info via App

on

Guess the Car and Ease Inflation with $50!

on

ASE Hosts 50th Anniversary Celebration

on

NABC Gifts Recycled Ride to Boston Military Veteran
Advertisement
The Tech Shortage: Safeguarding the Collision Industry’s Future

Auto Pros on the Road Visit A&M Auto Service

The Auto Pros visit A&M Auto Service in Pineville, N.C. This episode is sponsored by FRAM.

Creating a Succession Plan

How do I transition my business? Do my kids take it over? Do I sell it? What is my business worth?

MORE POST

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

Trending Now

Products: Milwaukee Introduces New Stick Light

News: Guess the Car and Ease Inflation with $50!

News: SEMA Show to Offer Expanded Project Vehicle Info via App

News: ASE Hosts 50th Anniversary Celebration

Current Issues

June 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

SEMA Show to Offer Expanded Project Vehicle Info via App

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) announced that product information and details for project vehicles displayed at the 2022 SEMA Show will be available at the click of a button.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Through the SEMA Show mobile app, visitors will be able to scan QR codes that are on the vehicles and see comprehensive details about the build, including vehicle make, model, year, sponsors and products.

Last year, all feature vehicles in common areas such as outside parking spaces or indoor lobbies had QR codes that could be scanned through the mobile app. This year, the option is expanding to include sponsored vehicles and booth vehicles that exhibitors submit applications for in advance.

“The feedback to the QR codes on the feature vehicles was so popular and well-received that we are expanding the option to allow showgoers to scan and obtain information for even more vehicles at the SEMA Show,” said Tom Gattuso, vice president of events at SEMA. “This is going to enhance the attendee experience and make it easier for buyers to connect with exhibitors.”

Advertisement

The project vehicle option in the SEMA Show mobile app will include the sponsoring exhibitor, booth number, products installed and more. Vehicles are also listed by categories such as hot rod, off-road, sport compact, muscle car, luxury, lowrider and more.

Applications for feature vehicle space are available as an exclusive benefit to show exhibitors at semashow.com. All approved feature vehicles and sponsored vehicles are automatically included in the mobile app. Exhibitors must submit a booth vehicle application form in order for booth vehicles to be included in the mobile app.

The mobile app, which is automatically updated each year in the fall, can be downloaded for free. Learn more by visiting semashow.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Driven Brands Awards Tim Clark Memorial Scholarships to Two Collision Students

Consolidators: Driven Brands Acquires K&K Glass

News: Body Bangin’: Getting the Max Out of Your OEM Certifications

News: Parts Authority Acquires National Autobody Parts Warehouse

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business