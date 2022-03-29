 SEMA Collaborates with Ford's Bronco Brand on All-Female Vehicle Build
Associations

SEMA to Collaborate with Ford on All-Female Vehicle Build

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The SEMA Businesswomen’s Network (SBN) is kicking off an all-female vehicle build and will modify a Ford Bronco 4-door Wildtrak provided by Bronco Brand, Ford’s outdoor brand of Built Wild and only-4×4 vehicles. The project comes 10 years after SBN led an award-winning all-female Ford Mustang Build, which raised awareness of women working in the automotive industry and brought in dozens of new SBN members.

The Ford Bronco 4-door Wildtrak

The new campaign seeks to highlight successful women in the automotive industry while also attracting and supporting more females to pursue careers in the field.

“We know that automobiles are exciting and that there are countless job opportunities for women in the industry,” said Sara Morosan, chair elect of SBN. “The 2022 SBN All-Female Vehicle Build will again shine the light on this important initiative and help women see what’s possible.”

The project is slated to begin this summer in Southern California. Women will modify all aspects of the car, including the engine, chassis, drivetrain, interior, sound system, exterior and paint. Organizers are currently securing members to assist with assembling a volunteer recruitment team, events team, media/content team, secure parts and sponsorship, and other committees. Interested volunteers can sign up here.

The completed vehicle build will be displayed at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

For more information, visit sema.org/sbn or contact Nicole Bradle at [email protected].

