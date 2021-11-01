SEMA to Host SCORE Baja 1000 Experience

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) will host the SCORE Baja 1000 Experience in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center during the 2021 SEMA Show Nov. 2-5.

This display will feature over 50 vehicles representing the best of SCORE from several classes, including Trophy Truck, Buggies, UTV and Moto classes. SCORE Baja 1000 history will also be showcased with legendary vehicles, including the “Big Oly” Bronco driven by Parnelli Jones, the first Meyers Manx ever known as “Old Red” and Ivan Stewart’s multi-championship Toyota.

The complete SCORE Baja 1000 Experience presentation will include the SCORE start line transplanted to the SEMA Show floor with the SCORE Semi, starting arches and the giant digital screen that make up the pageantry of the iconic SCORE race environment.

Beyond the competition vehicles, SCORE Lifestyle exhibits will highlight overlanding, highly-modified chase vehicles and state-of-the-art Pre-Runners.

For more information about SEMA exhibits or to register to attend the 2021 SEMA Show, visit semashow.com.