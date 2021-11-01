Connect with us

Events

SEMA to Host SCORE Baja 1000 Experience

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) will host the SCORE Baja 1000 Experience in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center during the 2021 SEMA Show Nov. 2-5.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This display will feature over 50 vehicles representing the best of SCORE from several classes, including Trophy Truck, Buggies, UTV and Moto classes. SCORE Baja 1000 history will also be showcased with legendary vehicles, including the “Big Oly” Bronco driven by Parnelli Jones, the first Meyers Manx ever known as “Old Red” and Ivan Stewart’s multi-championship Toyota.

The complete SCORE Baja 1000 Experience presentation will include the SCORE start line transplanted to the SEMA Show floor with the SCORE Semi, starting arches and the giant digital screen that make up the pageantry of the iconic SCORE race environment.

Beyond the competition vehicles, SCORE Lifestyle exhibits will highlight overlanding, highly-modified chase vehicles and state-of-the-art Pre-Runners.

For more information about SEMA exhibits or to register to attend the 2021 SEMA Show, visit semashow.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Events: OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit Session II Announced

Events: SCRS Announces Red Carpet Breakfast at SEMA

Events: AASP/NJ Executive Director Receives James Moy Award

Events: SEMA Show: Projected Health and Safety Requirements

Advertisement

on

SEMA to Host SCORE Baja 1000 Experience

on

SEMA Show to Feature Largest Collection of Foose Vehicles Ever Assembled

on

SEMA Show Set to Kick Off with Full Slate of Special Events

on

SCRS Announces ADAS and Safety Panel Lineup for SEMA OEM Summit
Connect with us

Video

Recent Posts

News: AirPro Diagnostics Receives Patent on Auggie Calibration Device

News: Rotary Launches 24/7 Virtual Support

News: BASF Supports Repairer Driven Education at SEMA Show

Products: Hunter Engineering Introduces Collision Alignment System

Events: SEMA to Host SCORE Baja 1000 Experience
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Ford Motor Co.

Ford Motor Co.
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

ADHESIVES FOR TOYOTA COLLISION REPAIR

Sponsored Content

THE EVER-GROWING IMPORTANCE OF OEM CERTIFICATION
Connect
BodyShop Business