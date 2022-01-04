SEMA Young Executives Network (YEN) Announces Rebrand

The Young Executives Network (YEN), a SEMA group dedicated to cultivating talent in the automotive aftermarket, is now the Future Leaders Network (FLN). The new name more accurately reflects the network’s 1,142 membership, which includes employees ranging from entry-level staff to managers, trade workers, executives and business owners.

Click Here to Read More

“The network supports talent and individuals who are aspiring to further their careers in the automotive aftermarket,” said Nick Caloroso, chair of FLN. “The Future Leaders Network will continue to offer programs and resources that will help members advance their careers.”

Caloroso explains that the former Young Executives Network name did not accurately reflect the group’s membership.

“More than half of our members do not fall into the executives category, and although we will retain the age requirement, the word ‘young’ is relative and implies inexperience,” he said. “Regardless of the individual’s role, each member is aspiring to become a more effective and productive leader in the industry.”