 SEMA Young Executives Network (YEN) Announces Rebrand
BodyShop Business

SEMA Young Executives Network (YEN) Announces Rebrand

SCRS to Host Open Board Meeting Jan. 19

New Reps Join CIECA's Board of Trustees

SEMA Launches New Online Education Library for Auto Pros
Auto Pros on the Road Visit Street & Strip Performance (VIDEO)

U-POL Tiger Seal Adhesive Sealant (VIDEO)

Dan Reutter discusses U-POL's Tiger Seal Adhesive Sealant, which is ideal for a variety of automotive, marine and industrial applications.

2020 GMC Yukon Denali Front Radar Calibration (VIDEO)

How to perform a front radar calibration on a 2020 GMC Yukon Denali.

Associations

SEMA Young Executives Network (YEN) Announces Rebrand

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Young Executives Network (YEN), a SEMA group dedicated to cultivating talent in the automotive aftermarket, is now the Future Leaders Network (FLN). The new name more accurately reflects the network’s 1,142 membership, which includes employees ranging from entry-level staff to managers, trade workers, executives and business owners.

“The network supports talent and individuals who are aspiring to further their careers in the automotive aftermarket,” said Nick Caloroso, chair of FLN. “The Future Leaders Network will continue to offer programs and resources that will help members advance their careers.”

Caloroso explains that the former Young Executives Network name did not accurately reflect the group’s membership.

“More than half of our members do not fall into the executives category, and although we will retain the age requirement, the word ‘young’ is relative and implies inexperience,” he said. “Regardless of the individual’s role, each member is aspiring to become a more effective and productive leader in the industry.”

The new Future Leaders Network name puts the focus on the group’s purpose and goal: growing and supporting individuals to become successful leaders, regardless of their actual job title or position. Membership is open at no cost to all employees under the age of 40 who work for a SEMA member company.

Since 1989, the network has evolved and grown to include 1,142 members. In addition to year-round virtual and in-person mixers and gatherings, FLN hosts education sessions targeted to up-and-coming leaders. FLN also launched the Launch Pad product pitching competition to support emerging entrepreneurs and business owners. New this year, FLN teamed up with Dale Carnegie to provide members with an exclusive professional development training.

To learn more about FLN or to sign up to become a member, contact FLN Director Denise Waddingham at [email protected].

In this article:
