Connect with us

Events

SEMA360 Manufacturer Showcase Applications Now Open

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Manufacturers of automotive specialty equipment may now submit applications here to participate in SEMA360, the exclusive trade-only online marketplace taking place Nov. 2-6, 2020.

Created after industry members expressed a need for a viable marketplace solution in the absence of the 2020 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, SEMA360 will connect manufacturers with qualified worldwide resellers and media.

“With a vast appeal and access to an exclusive database, SEMA360 is the best place for manufacturers to build brand awareness, connect with existing and prospective customers, and feature what’s new,” said Tom Gattuso, vice president of events for SEMA. “SEMA360 is essential to helping companies meet their 2020 business objectives and build momentum toward a successful 2021.”

Through the SEMA360 platforms, manufacturers have flexibility and can easily create custom showcases to promote their company and current new product innovations to help meet their specific goals. A dedicated customer service rep will be assigned to each manufacturer to assist with all logistical and technical aspects of the process.

“Prior to creating SEMA360, we gathered the industry’s input and learned their concerns about typical virtual trade events, which can be complicated and cumbersome,” said Gattuso. “SEMA360 is straightforward and simple, with a focus on helping manufacturers do business and connect with the industry.”

In addition to Manufacturer Showcase Pages, SEMA360 will include dedicated areas for new products, project vehicles, seminars and private forums.

SEMA-member manufacturers can secure their Manufacturer Showcase Page here for $495 ($1,495 for nonmembers). Registration for buyers and media will be available in mid-September.

For more information, visit sema360.com or contact (909) 396-0289 or email [email protected].

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Events: AASP/NJ Cancels NORTHEAST 2020, Opts for Virtual Show

Events: SCRS Announces Feature Presentation for Repairer Roundtable

Events: AASP/NJ and Vendors Count Down to NORTHEAST 2020

Events: Registration for CIECA CONNEX 2020 Now Open

Advertisement

on

SEMA360 Manufacturer Showcase Applications Now Open

on

SEMA to Hold eMarketplace Nov. 2-6 in Place of Show

on

MSO Symposium to be Held as Virtual Event

on

ABAT Cancels 2020 Texas Auto Body Trade Show
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

News: CREF TopGolf Fundraiser to Benefit Chicago’s Kennedy-King College Collision Program

News: VeriFacts to Hold Webinar on Impact of COVID-19

News: Booming Lift and Garage Equipment Business Leads BendPak to Expand on Both Coasts

News: DRIVE Announces Reorganization of Client Relations Department

News: NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Dallas Veteran
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

SEM Products, Inc.

SEM Products, Inc.
Contact: Kathleen ShieldsPhone: 866-327-7829
1685 Overview Dr, Rock Hill SC 29730
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician

Sponsored Content

Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers

Sponsored Content

THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS
Connect