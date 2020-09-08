Manufacturers of automotive specialty equipment may now submit applications here to participate in SEMA360, the exclusive trade-only online marketplace taking place Nov. 2-6, 2020.

Created after industry members expressed a need for a viable marketplace solution in the absence of the 2020 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, SEMA360 will connect manufacturers with qualified worldwide resellers and media.

“With a vast appeal and access to an exclusive database, SEMA360 is the best place for manufacturers to build brand awareness, connect with existing and prospective customers, and feature what’s new,” said Tom Gattuso, vice president of events for SEMA. “SEMA360 is essential to helping companies meet their 2020 business objectives and build momentum toward a successful 2021.”

Through the SEMA360 platforms, manufacturers have flexibility and can easily create custom showcases to promote their company and current new product innovations to help meet their specific goals. A dedicated customer service rep will be assigned to each manufacturer to assist with all logistical and technical aspects of the process.

“Prior to creating SEMA360, we gathered the industry’s input and learned their concerns about typical virtual trade events, which can be complicated and cumbersome,” said Gattuso. “SEMA360 is straightforward and simple, with a focus on helping manufacturers do business and connect with the industry.”

In addition to Manufacturer Showcase Pages, SEMA360 will include dedicated areas for new products, project vehicles, seminars and private forums.

SEMA-member manufacturers can secure their Manufacturer Showcase Page here for $495 ($1,495 for nonmembers). Registration for buyers and media will be available in mid-September.

For more information, visit sema360.com or contact (909) 396-0289 or email [email protected].