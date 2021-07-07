Service King announced it is celebrating its 45th anniversary by creating a future of significant innovation in the automotive collision space through its vision of “building for tomorrow.”

“We’ve been a leader in the industry for the past 45 years because our business focuses on a few key pillars,” said David Cush, CEO of Service King. “We put the customer at the center of the repair experience, we strive to be the most efficient collision repair operator and we’re driven to support our communities through acts of service. And while we reflect on a successful run thus far, we’re also looking to a future where we won’t settle for being anything less than the most efficient and technologically advanced auto collision repair company in the country.”

Founded on 45 years of service, Service King has fostered a culture around the calling to serve. Since its inception, it has supported the communities it serves through various monetary and vehicle donations nationwide. In addition to annually donating to multiple nonprofit organizations, the company has consistently repaired and donated vehicles to deserving recipients across the country through the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program for more than 10 years. Along with its steadfast passion to help others, Service King is continuing to develop best-in-class offerings to streamline the customer experience. The company launched its 24/7 contactless self-schedule service in January 2021, marking the first of its kind in the collision repair industry. This service serves as a significant step in executing its vision of “building for tomorrow.”

