Service King announced it is celebrating its 45th anniversary by creating a future of significant innovation in the automotive collision space through its vision of “building for tomorrow.”
“We’ve been a leader in the industry for the past 45 years because our business focuses on a few key pillars,” said David Cush, CEO of Service King. “We put the customer at the center of the repair experience, we strive to be the most efficient collision repair operator and we’re driven to support our communities through acts of service. And while we reflect on a successful run thus far, we’re also looking to a future where we won’t settle for being anything less than the most efficient and technologically advanced auto collision repair company in the country.”
Founded on 45 years of service, Service King has fostered a culture around the calling to serve. Since its inception, it has supported the communities it serves through various monetary and vehicle donations nationwide. In addition to annually donating to multiple nonprofit organizations, the company has consistently repaired and donated vehicles to deserving recipients across the country through the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program for more than 10 years.
Along with its steadfast passion to help others, Service King is continuing to develop best-in-class offerings to streamline the customer experience. The company launched its 24/7 contactless self-schedule service in January 2021, marking the first of its kind in the collision repair industry. This service serves as a significant step in executing its vision of “building for tomorrow.”
Looking into the future, Service King plans to transform the way collision repair is performed through streamlined processes, national growth and an emphasis on teammate development. By creating an atmosphere that is “building for tomorrow,” customers receive a state-of-the-art, digital-first experience, and team members are empowered to thrive in their career.
In addition to unveiling its vision of “building for tomorrow,” Service King will celebrate its 45th anniversary by donating $45,000 to the Collision Repair Education Foundation, a nonprofit that focuses on pre-employment and preparing the next generation of auto body technicians.
“For 45 years, we’ve been paving the way for collision repair services,” said Jeff McFadden, president of Service King. “We’re proud of the incredible strides we’ve made in the industry throughout our legacy and have so much more to look forward to, as together, we focus on our mission of ‘building for tomorrow.'”