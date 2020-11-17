Service King Donates Car to Arizona Woman Through NABC Recycled Rides Program

Service King Collision announced that it has donated a refurbished 2016 Kia Rio to a needy Phoenix, Ariz., resident through the National Auto Body Council’s (NABC) Recycled Rides program.

Dorinda Goodenough in her newly refurbished 2016 Kia Rio

Recycled Rides is a unique community action initiative through which members of the NABC and others in the auto body repair industry unite with local nonprofit organizations to provide deserving individuals and families with the gift of a fully restored vehicle. Service King has consistently donated vehicles through the Recycled Rides program for more than 10 years. For this donation, GEICO provided the car that Service King repaired.

Dorinda Goodenough, a single woman raising her grandson, was nominated for the donation by Family Promise, a nonprofit organization that utilizes community-based responses to help low-income families and families experiencing homelessness reach sustainable independence. With transportation to and from work, doctor appointments and errands, Goodenough now has the means to conveniently accomplish necessary daily tasks.

“We are very proud to have had the opportunity to repair and donate this vehicle to Dorinda,” said Sean St. Cyr, director of operations for East Valley, Service King. “The Recycled Rides program is a special way for us to be involved in the communities we serve while remaining aligned with our mission of delivering safe, superior collision repairs. By providing Dorinda transportation, we are helping her become more independent, and we are really excited to see how it affects her daily life.”

This is the seventh vehicle that Service King has donated this year, with additional donations planned for the remainder of 2020.

About Service King Collision®

Service King Collision®, with more than 40 years of experience in the automotive repair industry, is a leading national operator of comprehensive, high-quality auto body collision repair facilities. The organization is consistently recognized for its commitment to customer satisfaction, quality workmanship and giving back to the industry through innovative training and recruiting initiatives. Service King traces its roots back to Dallas, Texas and founder Eddie Lennox who opened the very first Service King in 1976. Today, Service King operates locations in 24 states and the District of Columbia across the U.S.

